1-min read

Power, Water Supply to Maradu Flats Cut off as Kerala Govt Prepares to Demolish Apartments

Police have registered FIRs against the builders of H2O Holy Faith, Alpha Serene and Jain Coral Cove based on complaints of the residents.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:September 26, 2019, 2:48 PM IST
Representative Image.
Loading...

Thiruvananthapuram: A day ahead of the Supreme Court hearing in the demolition case of four riverfront apartment projects, power and water supply to the buildings located in Kerala's Ernakulum district was cut off on Thursday.

The SC had earlier ordered for the demolition of the riverfront apartment projects, which violate the CRZ rules. Police have registered FIRs against the builders of H2O Holy Faith, Alpha Serene and Jain Coral Cove based on complaints of the residents.

Cases have been registered under Indian Penal Code's sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

As a part of the investigation, police have frozen over 60 bank accounts connected to the builders. Meanwhile, the apartment's residents are continuing their protest and have refused to move out of their houses.

Snehil Kumar, the Sub Collector (Fort Kochi) has been given the additional charge of Secretary, Maradu Municipal to carry out the task of demolition.

"The builders should return the amount the flat owners gave to purchase it. If they fail to do so, the government will have to take legal action. SC has taken a strong stand and the state government does not have any other choice but to implement its order," CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said.

