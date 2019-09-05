'Powerful Person, Must Not Be Set Free': CBI Seeks Judicial Custody for Chidambaram in INX Media Case
The Congress leader was brought to the special court hours after he withdrew his petition challenging the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him following which he was sent to the CBI custody.
P Chidambaram is taken to court by CBI officials in the INX Media money laundering case in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was produced before a Delhi court on Thursday after the expiry of his two-day CBI custody in the INX Media corruption case and the agency said that he be sent to judicial custody.
He was brought to the special court hours after he withdrew his petition challenging the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him following which he was sent to the CBI custody.
Chidambaram's 15-day CBI custody, ordered by the special court in five spells, which started after his arrest on August 21 night, ends on Thursday. He was produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, who on Tuesday sent him to CBI custody till today by taking note of the the Supreme Court's order which had said that Chidambaram would be in the CBI custody till September 5.
The Supreme Court on Thursday also decided his appeal against the Delhi High Court's August 20 order in the money laundering case lodged by ED and rejected his challenge to denial of anticipatory bail.
Hours after the apex court order, another special court granted him and his son Karti anticipatory bail in the Aircel Maxis cases.
In the INX matter, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is appearing for the CBI while senior advocate Kapil Sibal is representing Chidambaram.
During the proceedings, Mehta informed the judge about the outcome of the Supreme Court's order in the ED case and also about the withdrawal of his petitions in the CBI case.
The CBI told the court that Chidambaram can be sent to judicial custody as he was a powerful public person and should not be set free. Sibal opposed the CBI saying there was no allegation that Chidambaram tried to influence or hamper probe.
He further said that Chidambaram was ready to go to the ED custody in money laundering case related to the INX Media in which the apex court had Thursday dismissed his plea challenging the High Court's August 20 order.
Sibal said Chidambaram will surrender and ED will take him into custody. "Why should I (Chidambaram) be sent to jail (Tihar)?" he said and pressed that ED should take him into custody.
