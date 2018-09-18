English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
POWERGRID Recruitment via GATE 2019 Notification Out, Apply Process begins January 2019
As per the notification, the application process for POWERGRID Recruitment via GATE 2019 is scheduled to begin on 15th January 2019 and will conclude on 15th February 2019.
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)
Loading...
POWERGRID Recruitment via GATE 2019 notification has been released by POWERGRID, India on its official website - powergridindia.com. POWERGRID India aims to recruit Engineering Graduates from Electrical, Electronics and Civil Disciplines for the post of Executive Trainee. The vacancy details and detailed Information Bulletin will be released by POWERGRID on 10th January 2019.
As per the notification, the application process for POWERGRID Recruitment via GATE 2019 is scheduled to begin on 15th January 2019 and will conclude on 15th February 2019. Interested candidates must appear for GATE 2019 and apply for this recruitment drive once the application window opens. It is notable here that only Indian Nationals are eligible to apply for the post of ET.
POWERGRID Recruitment via GATE 2019 – Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must appear for corresponding GATE 2019 paper viz (EE) to apply for the post of ET (Electrical), (EC) for ET (Electronics), and (CE) for to apply for ET (Civil).
S/he must have passed Full Time B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc(Engg.) from a recognized University/Institution with minimum 65% or equivalent CGPA in Electrical, Electronics or Civil as given in the official advertisement below:
http://powergridindia.com/sites/default/files/Detailed%20Advt_ET%2024%20Advt.pdf?download=1
Application Fee:
General and Other Unreserved – Rs.500
SC/ST/PwD/Ex-SM/Departmental Candidates – Exempted
Age-Limit:
The applicant fall in the age bracket of 18 to 28 years of age as on 31st December 2018.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly remuneration of Rs.60,000-1,80,000/- for the training period of one year.
Selection Process:
The GATE 2019 qualified candidates will be short-listed category-wise for Group Discussion & Personal Interviews on the basis of their normalized marks out of 100 in GATE 2019, in the corresponding paper as given above.
As per the notification, the application process for POWERGRID Recruitment via GATE 2019 is scheduled to begin on 15th January 2019 and will conclude on 15th February 2019. Interested candidates must appear for GATE 2019 and apply for this recruitment drive once the application window opens. It is notable here that only Indian Nationals are eligible to apply for the post of ET.
POWERGRID Recruitment via GATE 2019 – Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must appear for corresponding GATE 2019 paper viz (EE) to apply for the post of ET (Electrical), (EC) for ET (Electronics), and (CE) for to apply for ET (Civil).
S/he must have passed Full Time B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc(Engg.) from a recognized University/Institution with minimum 65% or equivalent CGPA in Electrical, Electronics or Civil as given in the official advertisement below:
http://powergridindia.com/sites/default/files/Detailed%20Advt_ET%2024%20Advt.pdf?download=1
Application Fee:
General and Other Unreserved – Rs.500
SC/ST/PwD/Ex-SM/Departmental Candidates – Exempted
Age-Limit:
The applicant fall in the age bracket of 18 to 28 years of age as on 31st December 2018.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly remuneration of Rs.60,000-1,80,000/- for the training period of one year.
Selection Process:
The GATE 2019 qualified candidates will be short-listed category-wise for Group Discussion & Personal Interviews on the basis of their normalized marks out of 100 in GATE 2019, in the corresponding paper as given above.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Govinda Opens Up on Why He Might Not Reunite With David Dhawan, Says He is 'Hurt'
- India Keen to be Data Analysis Hub But Will Not Tolerate Data Misuse: Ravi Shankar Prasad
- NASA Planet Hunting Probe 'TESS' Shares First Image
- KL Rahul and Umesh Yadav Have a Day Out at Arsenal Football Club
- 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive Review: Are the Updates Worth it?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...