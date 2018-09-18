GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
POWERGRID Recruitment via GATE 2019 Notification Out, Apply Process begins January 2019

As per the notification, the application process for POWERGRID Recruitment via GATE 2019 is scheduled to begin on 15th January 2019 and will conclude on 15th February 2019.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 18, 2018, 12:51 PM IST
POWERGRID Recruitment via GATE 2019 Notification Out, Apply Process begins January 2019
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)
POWERGRID Recruitment via GATE 2019 notification has been released by POWERGRID, India on its official website - powergridindia.com. POWERGRID India aims to recruit Engineering Graduates from Electrical, Electronics and Civil Disciplines for the post of Executive Trainee. The vacancy details and detailed Information Bulletin will be released by POWERGRID on 10th January 2019.

Interested candidates must appear for GATE 2019 and apply for this recruitment drive once the application window opens. It is notable here that only Indian Nationals are eligible to apply for the post of ET.

POWERGRID Recruitment via GATE 2019 – Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must appear for corresponding GATE 2019 paper viz (EE) to apply for the post of ET (Electrical), (EC) for ET (Electronics), and (CE) for to apply for ET (Civil).

S/he must have passed Full Time B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc(Engg.) from a recognized University/Institution with minimum 65% or equivalent CGPA in Electrical, Electronics or Civil as given in the official advertisement below:

http://powergridindia.com/sites/default/files/Detailed%20Advt_ET%2024%20Advt.pdf?download=1

Application Fee:

General and Other Unreserved – Rs.500

SC/ST/PwD/Ex-SM/Departmental Candidates – Exempted

Age-Limit:

The applicant fall in the age bracket of 18 to 28 years of age as on 31st December 2018.

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly remuneration of Rs.60,000-1,80,000/- for the training period of one year.

Selection Process:

The GATE 2019 qualified candidates will be short-listed category-wise for Group Discussion & Personal Interviews on the basis of their normalized marks out of 100 in GATE 2019, in the corresponding paper as given above.
