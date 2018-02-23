English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PPSC Medical Officers Recruitment 2018: 306 Posts, Apply before 13th Mar 2018
The last date to deposit online application fee is 20th March 2018 and candidates must submit the Hard Copy of application along with other documents on or before 27th March 2018, 5PM.
PPSC Recruitment 2018 to hire 306 Medical Officers has begun on the official website of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) – ppsc.gov.in. PPSC aims to recruit eligible candidates for the post of Medical Officer (General) in the Health and Family Welfare, Department of Punjab. As per the official advertisement, “This Advertisement is being published as per the requisition received from the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Punjab vide letter No. 9/4/2011-2EG/1255 dated 10/08/2011 and No. 1/6/2011-2EG(1eg)/182 dated 14/10/2016”. Eligible and interested candidates must apply online for the same on or before 13th March 2018. The last date to deposit online application fee is 20th March 2018 and candidates must submit the Hard Copy of application along with other documents on or before 27th March 2018, 5PM.
How to apply for PPSC Medical Officers Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ppsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on “Apply for the Post” given at the sidebar
Step 3 – Click on Apply/View
Step 4 – Click on ‘APPLY ONLINE’
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and download the confirmation page
Step 6 – Send the printed application form and required document by post/hand, at the following address so it reaches before 27th March 2018, 5PM:
Office of Secretary, Punjab Public Service Commission, Baradari Gardens, Patiala
Academic Qualification:
The applicant must possess an MBBS degree and must be registered with Punjab Medical Council or equivalent. Passing certificate in Punjabi language up to Class 10th is mandatory.
Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18-37 years, age-relaxation rules apply.
Pay scale
The selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of ₹15,600 to ₹39,100, along with a grade pay of ₹5,400.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected via a Competitive examination followed by an Interview. Interested candidates can read through the eligibility criteria and syllabus at the official advertisement as mentioned in the url below:
http://www.ppsc.gov.in/usermanual.ashx?id=c7305
