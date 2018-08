PPSC Patiala Recruitment 2018: 105 Lecturer Posts, Apply before 29th August 2018

PPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 105 vacancies for the post of Lecturer in the Technical Education and Industrial Training department has begun on the official website of the Punjab Public Service Commission, Punjab - ppsc.gov.in. PPSC aims to engage the selected candidates for a probation period of 3 years. Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 29th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ppsc.gov.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Open Advertisement’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on the respective post linkStep 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ linkStep 5 – Fill the application form and Submit to generate the Registration numberStep 6 – Pay the Application fee at any Branch of State Bank of India (SBI) onlyStep 7 – Login with required credentialsStep 8 – Fill the application form and complete the application processStep 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link - http://www.ppsc.gov.in/Advertisement/openadv.aspx?id=1Unreserved Category – Rs.3000SC/ ST Category (All States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only – Rs.1125Ex-service men Category (Punjab) – Rs.500Physically Handicapped Category (Punjab) – Rs.1750Total Posts: 105Lecture Electronics and Communication Engineering – 15Lecturer Mechanical Engineering – 22Lecturer Electrical Engineering – 15Lecturer Civil Engineering – 11Lecturer Computer Engineering – 10Lecturer Garment Manufacturing – 1Lecturer Chemistry – 3Programmer – 4Lecturer Medical Lab Technology – 2Lecturer Mathematics – 5Lecturer English – 6Lecturer Physics - 11Applicants must read through the official advertisement to know the eligibility criteria and understand the pay scale as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 37 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15,600 – Rs.39,100 with Grade pay of Rs.5,400.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Competitive Examination and an Interview.Last date of registration – 29th August 2018Last date of depositing application fee – 6th September 2018