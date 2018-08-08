English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PPSC Patiala Recruitment 2018: 105 Lecturer Posts, Apply before 29th August 2018
PPSC aims to engage the selected candidates for a probation period of 3 years. Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 29th August 2018.
Image for representation.
Loading...
PPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 105 vacancies for the post of Lecturer in the Technical Education and Industrial Training department has begun on the official website of the Punjab Public Service Commission, Punjab - ppsc.gov.in. PPSC aims to engage the selected candidates for a probation period of 3 years. Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 29th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for PPSC Recruitment 2018 for Lecturer Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ppsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Open Advertisement’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on the respective post link
Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ link
Step 5 – Fill the application form and Submit to generate the Registration number
Step 6 – Pay the Application fee at any Branch of State Bank of India (SBI) only
Step 7 – Login with required credentials
Step 8 – Fill the application form and complete the application process
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - http://www.ppsc.gov.in/Advertisement/openadv.aspx?id=1
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.3000
SC/ ST Category (All States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only – Rs.1125
Ex-service men Category (Punjab) – Rs.500
Physically Handicapped Category (Punjab) – Rs.1750
PPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 105
Lecture Electronics and Communication Engineering – 15
Lecturer Mechanical Engineering – 22
Lecturer Electrical Engineering – 15
Lecturer Civil Engineering – 11
Lecturer Computer Engineering – 10
Lecturer Garment Manufacturing – 1
Lecturer Chemistry – 3
Programmer – 4
Lecturer Medical Lab Technology – 2
Lecturer Mathematics – 5
Lecturer English – 6
Lecturer Physics - 11
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to know the eligibility criteria and understand the pay scale as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:
Official Advertisement:
http://www.ppsc.gov.in/usermanual.ashx?id=c7777
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 37 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15,600 – Rs.39,100 with Grade pay of Rs.5,400.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Competitive Examination and an Interview.
Important Dates:
Last date of registration – 29th August 2018
Last date of depositing application fee – 6th September 2018
Also Watch
How to apply for PPSC Recruitment 2018 for Lecturer Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ppsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Open Advertisement’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on the respective post link
Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ link
Step 5 – Fill the application form and Submit to generate the Registration number
Step 6 – Pay the Application fee at any Branch of State Bank of India (SBI) only
Step 7 – Login with required credentials
Step 8 – Fill the application form and complete the application process
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - http://www.ppsc.gov.in/Advertisement/openadv.aspx?id=1
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.3000
SC/ ST Category (All States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only – Rs.1125
Ex-service men Category (Punjab) – Rs.500
Physically Handicapped Category (Punjab) – Rs.1750
PPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 105
Lecture Electronics and Communication Engineering – 15
Lecturer Mechanical Engineering – 22
Lecturer Electrical Engineering – 15
Lecturer Civil Engineering – 11
Lecturer Computer Engineering – 10
Lecturer Garment Manufacturing – 1
Lecturer Chemistry – 3
Programmer – 4
Lecturer Medical Lab Technology – 2
Lecturer Mathematics – 5
Lecturer English – 6
Lecturer Physics - 11
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to know the eligibility criteria and understand the pay scale as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:
Official Advertisement:
http://www.ppsc.gov.in/usermanual.ashx?id=c7777
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 37 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15,600 – Rs.39,100 with Grade pay of Rs.5,400.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Competitive Examination and an Interview.
Important Dates:
Last date of registration – 29th August 2018
Last date of depositing application fee – 6th September 2018
Also Watch
-
Watch: Dignitaries Pay Tribute to 'KALAIGNAR'
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
-
Monday 06 August , 2018
Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Watch: Dignitaries Pay Tribute to 'KALAIGNAR'
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
Monday 06 August , 2018 Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Meghan Markle Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction at Prince Harry's Friend's Wedding
- Mahindra Bolero Inceptor Modified by DC Design Costs a Whopping Rs 17.5 Lakh [Video]
- Watch Indian Air Force MIG 29 Fighter Jet Beat Lamborghini Huracan Supercar in a Drag Race [Video]
- Club Bowler Gets Nine-game Ban for Denying Ton to Batsman by Chucking the Ball to Boundary
- Jasprit Bumrah Out of Contention for Lord's Test
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...