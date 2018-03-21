English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PPSC Recruitment 2018 - 207 Inspector Posts, Apply Before 3rd April 2018
The Punjab Public Service Commission aims to fill 207 vacancies for the post of Inspector Cooperative Societies in the Department of Cooperation.
PPSC Recruitment 2018 to fill 207 vacancies for the post of Inspector Cooperative Societies in the Department of Cooperation, Government of Punjab has begun on the official website of Punjab Public Service Commission - ppsc.gov.in.
Eligible candidates must apply for the above mentioned post on or before 3rd April 2018 by 11:59 PM by following the instructions given below:
How to Apply for PPSC Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ppsc.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on Open Advertisement tab from the homepage
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply/View’ given in front of Advertisement number 20183
Step 4 – Fill the application form and deposit the application fee by using system generated Bank Challan form.
Step 5 - Take a printout of submitted Application form and submit the Hard copy of the application form with self- attested copies of the certificates and challan form by 17th April 2018 5:00PM.
PPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Inspector Cooperative Societies - 207
Educational Qualification:
The applicant must possess a Bachelor Degree or equivalent in any stream from a Recognized University or Institution with minimum 60% marks.
The applicant must have passed Punjabi as compulsory or Elective subjects in Matriculation Examination.
For more information candidates are advised to read through the official advertisement at the url given below:
http://www.ppsc.gov.in/Advertisement/detailadv.aspx?advno=20183&postid=213
Age Criteria:
The age of candidates should not below 18 years and above 37 years of age as on 1st January 2018.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade Pay of Rs.4200 per month.
