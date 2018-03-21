PPSC Recruitment 2018 - 207 Inspector Posts, Apply Before 3rd April 2018

PPSC Recruitment 2018 to fill 207 vacancies for the post of Inspector Cooperative Societies in the Department of Cooperation, Government of Punjab has begun on the official website of Punjab Public Service Commission - ppsc.gov.in.Eligible candidates must apply for the above mentioned post on or before 3rd April 2018 by 11:59 PM by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ppsc.gov.in/Step 2 – Click on Open Advertisement tab from the homepageStep 3 – Click on ‘Apply/View’ given in front of Advertisement number 20183Step 4 – Fill the application form and deposit the application fee by using system generated Bank Challan form.Step 5 - Take a printout of submitted Application form and submit the Hard copy of the application form with self- attested copies of the certificates and challan form by 17th April 2018 5:00PM.Inspector Cooperative Societies - 207The applicant must possess a Bachelor Degree or equivalent in any stream from a Recognized University or Institution with minimum 60% marks.The applicant must have passed Punjabi as compulsory or Elective subjects in Matriculation Examination.For more information candidates are advised to read through the official advertisement at the url given below:http://www.ppsc.gov.in/Advertisement/detailadv.aspx?advno=20183&postid=213The age of candidates should not below 18 years and above 37 years of age as on 1st January 2018.The selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs.10,300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade Pay of Rs.4200 per month.