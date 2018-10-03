English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PPSC Recruitment 2018: 22 Assistant Conservator Posts, Apply before 18th October 2018
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a competitive written examination.
Picture for representation.
Loading...
PPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 22 vacancies for the post of Extra Assistant Conservator of Forests has begun on the official website of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) – ppsc.gov.in. PPSC aims to place the selected candidates in the Forest and Wild Life Protection Department, Punjab. Eligible and interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 18th October 2018:
How to apply for PPSC Recruitment 2018 for Extra Assistant Conservator of Forests?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://ppsc.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on the ‘Open Advertisement’ tab
Step 3 – Click on Apply/View tab given in front of ‘RECRUITMENT TO 22 POSTS OF EXTRA ASSISTANT CONSERVATOR OF FORESTS IN THE THE DEPARTMENT OF FOREST AND WILD LIFE PROTECTION,PUNJAB’
Step 4 – Click on Apply Online given at the end of page
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://ppsc.gov.in/Advertisement/detailadv.aspx?advno=201850&postid=238
Eligibility Criteria:
1. The applicant must possess Bachelor's degree in Second Division in Natural Sciences, Mathematics, Statistics, Geology, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Agriculture or Economics from a recognized university or equivalent from a foreign university.
Or
Masters in Natural Sciences, Mathematics, Statistics, Geology, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Agriculture or Economics from a recognized university or equivalent from a foreign university.
2. The applicant must have Punjabi subject till Matric or its equivalent.
3. The applicant must also fulfill the physical measurement standards as given in the official advertisement below (chest criterion is not applicable for female candidates):
http://ppsc.gov.in/usermanual.ashx?id=c8009
Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 37 years as on 1st January 2018.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs.15600-39100 with Grade Pay of Rs.5400.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a competitive written examination.
How to apply for PPSC Recruitment 2018 for Extra Assistant Conservator of Forests?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://ppsc.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on the ‘Open Advertisement’ tab
Step 3 – Click on Apply/View tab given in front of ‘RECRUITMENT TO 22 POSTS OF EXTRA ASSISTANT CONSERVATOR OF FORESTS IN THE THE DEPARTMENT OF FOREST AND WILD LIFE PROTECTION,PUNJAB’
Step 4 – Click on Apply Online given at the end of page
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://ppsc.gov.in/Advertisement/detailadv.aspx?advno=201850&postid=238
Eligibility Criteria:
1. The applicant must possess Bachelor's degree in Second Division in Natural Sciences, Mathematics, Statistics, Geology, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Agriculture or Economics from a recognized university or equivalent from a foreign university.
Or
Masters in Natural Sciences, Mathematics, Statistics, Geology, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Agriculture or Economics from a recognized university or equivalent from a foreign university.
2. The applicant must have Punjabi subject till Matric or its equivalent.
3. The applicant must also fulfill the physical measurement standards as given in the official advertisement below (chest criterion is not applicable for female candidates):
http://ppsc.gov.in/usermanual.ashx?id=c8009
Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 37 years as on 1st January 2018.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs.15600-39100 with Grade Pay of Rs.5400.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a competitive written examination.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This is Why Abhijeet Bhattacharya Stopped Singing for Shah Rukh Khan
- WhatsApp Rolls Out 'Picture in Picture Mode' For Android Beta Users
- KBC 10’s First Crorepati Binita Jain’s Story of Struggle will Give You Goosebumps
- Upcoming Car launches During Festival Season 2018: Hyundai Santro, Ford Aspire and More
- New Study Reveals How Sleep Deprivation Could be Affecting Your Work
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...