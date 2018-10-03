GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
PPSC Recruitment 2018: 22 Assistant Conservator Posts, Apply before 18th October 2018

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a competitive written examination.

Updated:October 3, 2018, 1:49 PM IST
PPSC Recruitment 2018: 22 Assistant Conservator Posts, Apply before 18th October 2018
Picture for representation.
PPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 22 vacancies for the post of Extra Assistant Conservator of Forests has begun on the official website of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) – ppsc.gov.in. PPSC aims to place the selected candidates in the Forest and Wild Life Protection Department, Punjab. Eligible and interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 18th October 2018:

How to apply for PPSC Recruitment 2018 for Extra Assistant Conservator of Forests?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://ppsc.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on the ‘Open Advertisement’ tab
Step 3 – Click on Apply/View tab given in front of ‘RECRUITMENT TO 22 POSTS OF EXTRA ASSISTANT CONSERVATOR OF FORESTS IN THE THE DEPARTMENT OF FOREST AND WILD LIFE PROTECTION,PUNJAB’
Step 4 – Click on Apply Online given at the end of page
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://ppsc.gov.in/Advertisement/detailadv.aspx?advno=201850&postid=238

Eligibility Criteria:

1. The applicant must possess Bachelor's degree in Second Division in Natural Sciences, Mathematics, Statistics, Geology, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Agriculture or Economics from a recognized university or equivalent from a foreign university.
Or
Masters in Natural Sciences, Mathematics, Statistics, Geology, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Agriculture or Economics from a recognized university or equivalent from a foreign university.
2. The applicant must have Punjabi subject till Matric or its equivalent.
3. The applicant must also fulfill the physical measurement standards as given in the official advertisement below (chest criterion is not applicable for female candidates):
http://ppsc.gov.in/usermanual.ashx?id=c8009

Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 37 years as on 1st January 2018.

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs.15600-39100 with Grade Pay of Rs.5400.

Selection Process:
