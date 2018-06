PPSC Recruitment 2018: 47 Posts, Apply Before 6th July 2018

PPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 47 vacancies for various posts has begun on the official website of Punjab Public Service Commission, Punjab - ppsc.gov.in One candidate shall fill only one Online Application Form. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 6th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ppsc.gov.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Advertisement’ under ‘Online Registration’ on the right side of home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Apply/View’Step 4 – Click on 'Apply Online’ for respective jobsStep 5 – Fill the form and submitStep 6 – Login with required credentialsStep 7 – Fill the application form with required information, make online payment and complete the application processStep 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceSC/ ST/ Backward Classes of Punjab State only - Rs.1125Ex.SM - Rs.500Unreserved Category - Rs.3000Physically Handicapped, Punjab State only - Rs.1750PPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 47Assistant Agriculture Engineer Grade - 2 -17Assistant Director Industrial Training - 3Drugs Control Officer - 12Senior Scientific Officer (Drugs) - 1Senior Scientific Officer (Food Safety) - 1Analyst (Drugs) - 4Analyst (Food Safety) - 9Assistant Agriculture Engineer Grade - 2 - The applicant must possess degree in Agriculture Engineering.Assistant Director, Industry Training/ Principal Junior Scale Industry Training Institution/ Manager Government Work Centre - The applicant must possess Degree in Engineering/ Technology in any disciple or its equivalent from a recognized University or Institution.Drugs Control Officer - The applicant must possess qualifications as per rule 49 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945.Senior Scientific Officer (Drugs) - The applicant must possess qualifications as per rule 44 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945.Senior Scientific Officer (Food Safety) - The applicant must possess Master's degree in Chemistry or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Dairy Chemistry or Page 4 of 4 Food Technology, Food and Nutrition.Analyst (Drugs) - The applicant must possess Postgraduate degree in Medicine or Science or Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Chemistry from a recognized university or institution.Analyst (Food Safety) - The applicant must possess Master's Degree in Chemistry or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Diary Chemistry or Food Technology or Food and Nutrition.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:The age of the applicant must fall in the bracket of 18 to 37 years as on 1st January 2018.Assistant Agriculture Engineer Grade - 2 - Rs.10,300 - Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.5000.Assistant Director Industrial Training - Rs.15,600 - Rs.39,100 with Grade pay of Rs.5400Drugs Control Officer - Rs.10,300 - Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.4200Senior Scientific Officer (Drugs) - Rs.15,600 - Rs.39,100 with Grade pay of Rs.6600Senior Scientific Officer (Food Safety) - Rs.15,600 - Rs.39,100 with Grade pay of Rs.6600Analyst (Drugs) - Rs.10,300 - Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.4200Analyst (Food Safety) - Rs.10,300 - Rs.34,800 with Grade pay of Rs.4200The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Common Competitive Examinations.Last date for filling Online Application Form - 6th July 2018Last date for depositing Online Application Fee - 13th July 2018