PPSC Recruitment 2018: 68 Posts, Apply before 21st May 2018

PPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 68 vacancies for various posts has begun on the official website of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) - ppsc.gov.in . Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 21st May 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.ppsc.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Advertisement’ under Online Registration on the home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Apply/ View’ under Advertisement number 201816Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online’Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 6 – Download the application form and e- receipt for future referenceStep 7 – Send the duly filled application form along with other relevant documents at below mentioned address:PUNJAB PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION BARADARI GARDEN, PATIALA- 147001Ex-Servicemen of Punjab state only – Rs.500SC/ ST of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only – Rs.1125Physically Handicapped, Punjab State only – Rs.1750All Others Categories (including Lineal Descendent of Ex-servicemen, Punjab) – Rs.3000Enquiry Officer - 1Assistant Mechanical Engineer - 8Works Manager - 7Assistant Controller - 1Deputy Controller - 1Scientific Assistant Toxicology - 3Scientific Assistant Photography - 1Scientific Assistant Physics - 1Mining Officer - 3Planning Officer - 42Enquiry Officer – The applicant must be a Graduate from recognized University with postgraduate diploma in Personnel Management or Industrial relations.Assistant Mechanical Engineer - The applicant must be Mechanical Engineering passed from a recognized University with specialization in Automobile Engineering.Works Manager - The applicant must be Mechanical Engineering passed from a recognized University with specialization in Automobile Engineering.Assistant Controller - The applicant must possess a degree of B.Tech/ B.E in Printing Technology from a recognized university or Institution.Deputy Controller - The applicant must possess a degree of B.Tech/ B.E in Printing Technology from a recognized university or Institution.Scientific Assistant Toxicology - The applicant must possess M.Sc. degree in Chemistry or Bio Chemistry or Forensic Science or its equivalent from a recognized University or institution.Scientific Assistant Photography - The applicant must possess M.Sc. degree in any subject from a recognized University or institution.Scientific Assistant Physics - The applicant must possess M.Sc. degree in Physics or Forensic Science or its equivalent from a recognized university or institution.Mining Officer - The applicant must possess Master Degree of Science in Geology or a degree of BSC in Mines from a recognized university or institution.Planning Officer - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in Town and Country Planning or its equivalent from a recognized university or institution.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the matrix:The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 37 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement.Pay Scale:The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of Rs. 10,300 – Rs.34,800 + Rs.5000 Grade paySelection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Exam and Interview.Last Date of filling Online Application: 21st May 2018Last date for depositing Online Application Fee: 28th May 2018Last Date of receipt of Hard Copy of Application Form along with relevant documents: 4th June 2018