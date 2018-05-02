PPSC Recruitment 2018: 68 Posts, Apply Before May 21

PPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 68 vacancies for various posts has begun on the official website of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) - ppsc.gov.in.Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 21st May 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.ppsc.gov.in/Step 2 – Click on 'Advertisement' under Online Registration on the home pageStep 3 – Click on 'Apply/ View' under Advertisement number 201816Step 4 – Click on 'Apply Online'Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 6 – Download the application form and e- receipt for future referenceStep 7 – Send the duly filled application form along with other relevant documents at below mentioned address:PUNJAB PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION BARADARI GARDEN, PATIALA- 147001http://www.ppsc.gov.in/APPSCISR/registration/registration.aspx?advno=201816&postid=220Ex-Servicemen of Punjab state only – Rs 500SC/ ST of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only – Rs 1,125Physically Handicapped, Punjab State only – Rs 1,750All Others Categories (including Lineal Descendent of Ex-servicemen, Punjab) – Rs 3,000Enquiry Officer - 1Assistant Mechanical Engineer - 8Works Manager - 7Assistant Controller - 1Deputy Controller - 1Scientific Assistant Toxicology - 3Scientific Assistant Photography - 1Scientific Assistant Physics - 1Mining Officer - 3Planning Officer - 42Enquiry Officer – The applicant must be a Graduate from recognized University with postgraduate diploma in Personnel Management or Industrial relations.Assistant Mechanical Engineer - The applicant must be Mechanical Engineering passed from a recognized University with specialization in Automobile Engineering.Works Manager - The applicant must be Mechanical Engineering passed from a recognized University with specialization in Automobile Engineering.Assistant Controller - The applicant must possess a degree of B.Tech/ B.E in Printing Technology from a recognized university or Institution.Deputy Controller - The applicant must possess a degree of B.Tech/ B.E in Printing Technology from a recognized university or Institution.Scientific Assistant Toxicology - The applicant must possess M.Sc. degree in Chemistry or Bio Chemistry or Forensic Science or its equivalent from a recognized University or institution.Scientific Assistant Photography - The applicant must possess M.Sc. degree in any subject from a recognized University or institution.Scientific Assistant Physics - The applicant must possess M.Sc. degree in Physics or Forensic Science or its equivalent from a recognized university or institution.Mining Officer - The applicant must possess Master Degree of Science in Geology or a degree of BSC in Mines from a recognized university or institution.Planning Officer - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in Town and Country Planning or its equivalent from a recognized university or institution.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the matrix:http://www.ppsc.gov.in/usermanual.ashx?id=c7514The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 37 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of Rs 10,300 – Rs 34,800 + Rs 5,000 Grade payThe selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Exam and Interview.Last Date of filling Online Application: 21st May 2018Last date for depositing Online Application Fee: 28th May 2018Last Date of receipt of Hard Copy of Application Form along with relevant documents: 4th June 2018