English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
PPSC Recruitment 2018: 68 Posts, Apply Before May 21
The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Invites applications for the post of Enquiry Officer, Assistant Mechanical Engineer, Works Manager, Assistant Controller, Deputy Controller, Scientific Assistant Toxicology, Scientific Assistant, Photography, Scientific Assistant Physics, Mining Officer and Planning Officer etc.
Office building of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). (File)
PPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 68 vacancies for various posts has begun on the official website of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) - ppsc.gov.in.
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 21st May 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.ppsc.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on 'Advertisement' under Online Registration on the home page
Step 3 – Click on 'Apply/ View' under Advertisement number 201816
Step 4 – Click on 'Apply Online'
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the application form and e- receipt for future reference
Step 7 – Send the duly filled application form along with other relevant documents at below mentioned address:
PUNJAB PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION BARADARI GARDEN, PATIALA- 147001
Direct Link:
http://www.ppsc.gov.in/APPSCISR/registration/registration.aspx?advno=201816&postid=220
Application Fee:
Ex-Servicemen of Punjab state only – Rs 500
SC/ ST of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only – Rs 1,125
Physically Handicapped, Punjab State only – Rs 1,750
All Others Categories (including Lineal Descendent of Ex-servicemen, Punjab) – Rs 3,000
Vacancy Details:
Enquiry Officer - 1
Assistant Mechanical Engineer - 8
Works Manager - 7
Assistant Controller - 1
Deputy Controller - 1
Scientific Assistant Toxicology - 3
Scientific Assistant Photography - 1
Scientific Assistant Physics - 1
Mining Officer - 3
Planning Officer - 42
Eligibility Criteria:
Enquiry Officer – The applicant must be a Graduate from recognized University with postgraduate diploma in Personnel Management or Industrial relations.
Assistant Mechanical Engineer - The applicant must be Mechanical Engineering passed from a recognized University with specialization in Automobile Engineering.
Works Manager - The applicant must be Mechanical Engineering passed from a recognized University with specialization in Automobile Engineering.
Assistant Controller - The applicant must possess a degree of B.Tech/ B.E in Printing Technology from a recognized university or Institution.
Deputy Controller - The applicant must possess a degree of B.Tech/ B.E in Printing Technology from a recognized university or Institution.
Scientific Assistant Toxicology - The applicant must possess M.Sc. degree in Chemistry or Bio Chemistry or Forensic Science or its equivalent from a recognized University or institution.
Scientific Assistant Photography - The applicant must possess M.Sc. degree in any subject from a recognized University or institution.
Scientific Assistant Physics - The applicant must possess M.Sc. degree in Physics or Forensic Science or its equivalent from a recognized university or institution.
Mining Officer - The applicant must possess Master Degree of Science in Geology or a degree of BSC in Mines from a recognized university or institution.
Planning Officer - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in Town and Country Planning or its equivalent from a recognized university or institution.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the matrix:
http://www.ppsc.gov.in/usermanual.ashx?id=c7514
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 37 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of Rs 10,300 – Rs 34,800 + Rs 5,000 Grade pay
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Exam and Interview.
Important Dates:
Last Date of filling Online Application: 21st May 2018
Last date for depositing Online Application Fee: 28th May 2018
Last Date of receipt of Hard Copy of Application Form along with relevant documents: 4th June 2018
Also Watch
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 21st May 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.ppsc.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on 'Advertisement' under Online Registration on the home page
Step 3 – Click on 'Apply/ View' under Advertisement number 201816
Step 4 – Click on 'Apply Online'
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the application form and e- receipt for future reference
Step 7 – Send the duly filled application form along with other relevant documents at below mentioned address:
PUNJAB PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION BARADARI GARDEN, PATIALA- 147001
Direct Link:
http://www.ppsc.gov.in/APPSCISR/registration/registration.aspx?advno=201816&postid=220
Application Fee:
Ex-Servicemen of Punjab state only – Rs 500
SC/ ST of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only – Rs 1,125
Physically Handicapped, Punjab State only – Rs 1,750
All Others Categories (including Lineal Descendent of Ex-servicemen, Punjab) – Rs 3,000
Vacancy Details:
Enquiry Officer - 1
Assistant Mechanical Engineer - 8
Works Manager - 7
Assistant Controller - 1
Deputy Controller - 1
Scientific Assistant Toxicology - 3
Scientific Assistant Photography - 1
Scientific Assistant Physics - 1
Mining Officer - 3
Planning Officer - 42
Eligibility Criteria:
Enquiry Officer – The applicant must be a Graduate from recognized University with postgraduate diploma in Personnel Management or Industrial relations.
Assistant Mechanical Engineer - The applicant must be Mechanical Engineering passed from a recognized University with specialization in Automobile Engineering.
Works Manager - The applicant must be Mechanical Engineering passed from a recognized University with specialization in Automobile Engineering.
Assistant Controller - The applicant must possess a degree of B.Tech/ B.E in Printing Technology from a recognized university or Institution.
Deputy Controller - The applicant must possess a degree of B.Tech/ B.E in Printing Technology from a recognized university or Institution.
Scientific Assistant Toxicology - The applicant must possess M.Sc. degree in Chemistry or Bio Chemistry or Forensic Science or its equivalent from a recognized University or institution.
Scientific Assistant Photography - The applicant must possess M.Sc. degree in any subject from a recognized University or institution.
Scientific Assistant Physics - The applicant must possess M.Sc. degree in Physics or Forensic Science or its equivalent from a recognized university or institution.
Mining Officer - The applicant must possess Master Degree of Science in Geology or a degree of BSC in Mines from a recognized university or institution.
Planning Officer - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in Town and Country Planning or its equivalent from a recognized university or institution.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the matrix:
http://www.ppsc.gov.in/usermanual.ashx?id=c7514
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 37 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of Rs 10,300 – Rs 34,800 + Rs 5,000 Grade pay
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Exam and Interview.
Important Dates:
Last Date of filling Online Application: 21st May 2018
Last date for depositing Online Application Fee: 28th May 2018
Last Date of receipt of Hard Copy of Application Form along with relevant documents: 4th June 2018
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Next WhatsApp CEO to be an Indian? Here is a Look at The Potential Candidate
- Morgan’s England Overtake Kohli’s India to Become No.1 ODI Team
- Want to be The First One to Own a OnePlus 6? Attend These OnePlus Pop-up Events on May 21, 22
- Former Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat’s Ex-husband Turns Out to be Con Man, Model Divulges Details
- Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True