Prabhas Surprises Director Prashanth Neel With 6-feet Tall Cake on His Birthday

Tollywood superstar Prabhas is known for maintaining a good relationship with the directors, producers and crew members of all his films. He is loved by all on the sets as he sincerely follows the director during the shooting of his movies and often interacts with all crew members. Prabhas is presently shooting for his upcoming film Salaar with director Prashanth Neel.

The man behind the success of KGF franchise, Prashanth Neel recently celebrated his birthday on June 4. Both Prabhas and Kannada star Yash joined the birthday bash in Bengaluru. Apart from sharing an adorable note on social media for Prashanth, the Baahubali actor also went from Hyderabad to Bengaluru to join the birthday party of his beloved star. Prashanth and Yash also celebrated the 50-days of KGF: Chapter 2.

There was also another surprise in store for the well-known director. Prabhas surprised Prashanth with a 6-feet cake, which was a replica of a tower from the KGF series. He ordered the cake from a home baker who had designed a cake for the success party of KGF 2, according to reports.

Both Prabhas and Prashanth are busy with the shooting of Salaar, which will hit the big screen next year. The action drama is said to be a big budget movie like the KGF franchise.

Along with Salaar, Prabhas will also be seen in big projects like Project K that stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Prabhas has also another project Spirit in the pipeline with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Prabhas also has another film Adipurush, which will also feature Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. The movie, based on epic Ramayan, will be released next year. It is said to be India’s most expensive project with a budget of more than Rs 500 crore. The movie will be produced by T-Series.

