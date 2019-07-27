Prabhuling Navadagi Appointed Karnataka's Advocate General

Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Saturday appointed senior advocate Prabhuling K Navadagi as the new Advocate General of the state.

The post was vacant after Udaya Holla resigned as Advocate General on Friday after the new government headed by BS Yediyurappa took over.

The order read that in exercise of power conferred under the constitution the Governor of Karnataka "hereby appoint Prabhuling K Navadagi, senior advocate to be the Advocate General for the state of Karnataka with immediate effect".