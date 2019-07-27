Take the pledge to vote

Prabhuling Navadagi Appointed Karnataka's Advocate General

The post was vacant after Udaya Holla resigned as Advocate General on Friday after the new government headed by BS Yediyurappa took over.

PTI

Updated:July 27, 2019, 9:46 PM IST
File photo of Prabhuling K Navadagi.
Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Saturday appointed senior advocate Prabhuling K Navadagi as the new Advocate General of the state.

The post was vacant after Udaya Holla resigned as Advocate General on Friday after the new government headed by BS Yediyurappa took over.

The order read that in exercise of power conferred under the constitution the Governor of Karnataka "hereby appoint Prabhuling K Navadagi, senior advocate to be the Advocate General for the state of Karnataka with immediate effect".

