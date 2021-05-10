'Practically Impossible to Provide Oxygen to States': Kerala Rings Alarm Bells Over O2 Stock

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it is practically impossible to provide oxygen to other states after May 10. Vijayan said in order to manage the crisis, the state had ensured 450 MT of buffer stock and had been managing oxygen without putting pressure on the national grid.

Noting the 4,02,650 active cases in the state the projected number of patients to rise to around 6,00,000 by May 15, he said while the state’s buffer stock was allowed to be transported, the buffer stock now is only 86 MT.

“As per the decisions in the meeting of the Central Committee on Oxygen allocation held on May 6, 2021, the state will allow 40 MT to Tamil Nadu by May 10. However, after this, it will be practically impossible to allow oxygen to be taken outside the state considering the present situation," he said.

Due to Kerala’s geographical location is far away from the main steel plants, the chief minister said transporting oxygen within a short time is very difficult. Request centre to allocate oxygen produced in the state-219 MT- be allocated to Kerala, he said adding This may be supplemented by allocation from steel plants.

The chief minister also requested cryotankers that may be procured by the Centre at the earliest and they be pooled by running Oxygen Express trains for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala for the required additional quantity of liquid medical oxygen.

