Pradeep Guha, A Well-known Media Professional & 'Fiza' Producer, Dies of Cancer in Mumbai

Pradeep Guha, the producer of movie ‘Fiza’, was passed away on Saturday, a day after he was put on ventilator due to his deteriorating health condition. Guha, a well-known media professional, was admitted at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital after he was diagnosed with advanced stage of liver cancer some weeks ago.

The producer’s wife Papia Guha and son Sanket Guha shared the news of his demise in a statement issued to the media. “We regret to announce the sad demise of our dear Mr Pradeep Guha." In these Covid times the family has requested to be allowed to grieve in private and will share a date for a prayer meeting in a few days. “No condolence visit at home due to COVID restrictions. Please keep him in your prayers," the statement read.

“He passed away due to cancer today afternoon at the hospital. He was 68-69, a hospital source told PTI.

Guha, who was in his late 60s, was survived by his wife Papia and son Sanket who were by his side during the treatment.

Guha was the former president of The Times Of India group and had worked with the firm for nearly three decades. In 2005, he worked with Zee Telefilm as CEO. Currently, he was the MD in 9X Media.

Apart from ‘Fiza’ (2000), Guha had also produced 2008 film ‘Phir Kabhi’, starring Mithun Chakraborty and Dimple Kapadia.

Several personalities from film and media fraternity expressed their grief over the demise of Guha. Filmmaker Shubash Ghai and actors like Riteish Deshmukh and Manoj Bajpai also condoled Guha’s death on social media.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here