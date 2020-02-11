Pradeep Kumar Pandey (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Pradeep Kumar Pandey of INC is Trailing

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Pradeep Kumar Pandey is a Indian National Congress candidate from Rithala constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Govt. Contractor. Pradeep Kumar Pandey's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 48 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 1.9 crore which includes Rs. 47.2 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 1.4 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 17.7 lakh of which Rs. 13.7 lakh is self income. Pradeep Kumar Pandey's has total liabilities of Rs. 47.4 lakh.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Rithala are: Pradeep Kumar Pandey (INC), Manish Chaudhary (BJP), Mohinder Goyal (AAP), Rajesh Kumar (BSP), Janab Mulla (ASP), Waheed Khan (TSP), Vijay Kumar (RNP), Shiv Nandan Singh (BSKP), Suraj Singh (ABJSP), Alok Dixit (IND), Vidya Pati (IND), Tribeni Prasad (IND).

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Pradeep Kumar Pandey (INC) in 2020 Rithala elections.

Click here for live election results of Pradeep Kumar Pandey candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.