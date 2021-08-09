PM-KISAN: A Look at Scheme, Eligibility & Benefits as PM Modi Releases 9th Installment for Farmers Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the next instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme today at 12:30pm via video conferencing. PM Modi will address the nation on the occasion and interact with the beneficiaries.

“This will enable the transfer of an amount of more than Rs 19,500 crore to more than 9.75 crore beneficiary farmer families. Prime Minister will interact with farmer beneficiaries during the event and will also address the nation,” a statement from Prime Minister’s office said.

Earlier in May, PM Modi had released the 8th instalment of financial benefit under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. The last instalment of PM-KISAN was disbursed to 9 crore farm households.

About the scheme

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-Kisan Yojana) is a government scheme which was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi-led government and came into effect from December 1, 2018.

The PM-Kisan Yojana aims to help all small and marginal farmers with a sum of Rs 6,000 per year as minimum income support. This 75,000-crore scheme aims to cover 125 million farmers, irrespective of the size of their landholding in India.

Under this scheme State Government and UT administration will identify the farmer families which are eligible for support as per scheme guidelines. The fund will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Who are eligible?

All land holding eligible farmer families can avail of the benefits under this scheme. Moreover the eligible farmers are mentioned in points below:

- Landholding farmers’ families with cultivable landholding can apply under this scheme

- Farmers from both rural and urban areas

- Small and marginal farmers families

Who are Not eligible?

Tax paying citizens, professionals like doctors, engineers or lawyers and Institutional landholders are not eligible for this scheme. Moreover, families holding constitutional posts or retired person with pension of more than Rs 10,000 per month cannot apply under this scheme.

Benefits

Under this scheme, all landholding farmers’ families shall be provided the financial benefit of Rs. 6000 per annum per family payable in three equal installments of Rs. 2000 each, every four months.

How to Apply?

The farmers have to approach the local revenue officer (patwari) or a nodal officer nominated by the state government. The farmers can also approach Common Service Centres (CSCs) who have been authorized to do the registration for the Scheme upon payment of fees.

Farmers can also do their self-registration through the Farmers Corner in the PM KISAN portal.

Basic details are required for the registration including Name, Age, Gender, Category(SC/ST), Aadhaar Number or any other prescribed documents for identification.

