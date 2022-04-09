CHANGE LANGUAGE
Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya to Open on April 14. Check Out Photos and What to Expect in the Museum

The museum will recognise the contribution of all PMs irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office. (News18/Special Arrangement)

Being built at Delhi’s Teen Murti Estate, the museum covers the life and times of all the 14 Indian prime ministers so far and will showcase their contributions.

The Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, a museum dedicated to prime ministers of India, will be inaugurated on April 14 to coincide with BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.

Being built at Delhi’s Teen Murti Estate, the museum covers the life and times of all the 14 Indian prime ministers so far and will showcase their contributions.

An inclusive endeavour led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the museum will recognize the contribution of all PMs irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office.

The Sangrahalaya will include the erstwhile Nehru Museum, which has a technologically advanced display on the life and contributions of Jawaharlal Nehru. A number of gifts received by him from all over the world but not exhibited so far have also been put on display in the renovated Block I.

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya:

- The museum display will start with India’s freedom struggle and the making of the Constitution to include stories of how Indian Prime Ministers navigated the nation through various challenges.

- The guiding principle has been to recognize the contribution of all the Prime Ministers in a non-partisan manner.

- The museum building has been designed to reflect the story of rising India, and incorporates sustainable and energy conservation practices. No trees have been cut or transplanted.

- The total area of the building is 10,491 sq mt. The logo of the building represents the hands of the people of India holding the Chakra.

- The information on display has been sources from Doordarshan, Film Division, Sansad TV, Ministry of Defence, Indian and foreign media houses, toshakhana of MEA etc. Families of former PMs were also reportedly contacted for valuable information.

- The museum displays include holograms, virtual reality, augmented reality, multi-touch, multimedia, interactive kiosks, computerised kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens and experiential installations etc.

first published:April 09, 2022, 15:00 IST