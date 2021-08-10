Ujjwala 2.0: A Look at Scheme, Eligibility & Benefits as PM Modi to Add 1 Crore New Beneficiaries Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Ujjwala 2.0 (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana-PMUY) scheme at Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday via video conferencing. According to a spokesperson, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the programme from Mahoba.

At the event, the prime minister will hand over LPG connections, interact with beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme and also address the nation. The spokesperson said in the first phase of the scheme, 1,47,43,862 LPG connections were made available to the poor families of the state. Those families who were left out in the first phase of the Ujjwala scheme will be benefited in the second phase, he said.

Here are the details about the scheme:

What is Ujjwala Yojna?

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was launched in 2016, with the aim to provide Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) connections to five crore women members of below poverty line (BPL) households in the first phase. The scheme was expanded in April 2018 to include women beneficiaries from seven more categories (SC/ST, PMAY, AAY, Most backward classes, tea garden, forest dwellers, Islands). In the second phase the target was expanded to eight crore LPG connections.

What is Ujjwala 2.0?

Under Ujjwala 2.0, the Modi government will distribute about 1 crore gas connections in this financial year to the poor along with a free refill and a stove.

In this year’s annual budget, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced extending the scheme to 1 crore new beneficiaries in 2021-22. 8 crore beneficiaries have already been benefited under this scheme.

Benefits

Officials aware of the development told Hindustan Times that under the current scheme that apart from a deposit-free LPG connection, a free refill worth over Rs 800 and a free stove will be provided to the beneficiaries.

Earlier under Ujjwala 1.0, only a deposit free LPG connection was provided amounting to a financial assistance of Rs 1,600, where beneficiaries also had an option of zero interest loan from the public sector oil marketing companies for the hot plate (stove) and the first refill.

How to Apply?

The enrollment procedure for PMUY Ujjwala 2.0 requires minimal paperwork. Moreover, migrants will not be required to submit ration cards or address proof to get the benefit. All they need is a self-declaration for both ‘family declaration’ and as a ‘proof of address’. Here are some criteria for the scheme:

- The applicant must be a woman

- The age of the woman should be more than 18 years

- She must be from a BPL family

- She should have a BPL card and ration card

- There should not be LPG Connection in the name of any family member of the applicant

Applying Online or Offline:

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana application can be made through the offline mode by filling and submitting the application form at the nearest LPG distribution agency. While in the online mode, the applicant can go to the official website pmujjwalayojana.com and download the form and have to submit this form at the nearest LPG center.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here