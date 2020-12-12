Pradosh Vrat 2020: Date, Puja Timings and Why it is Observed

Pradosh Vrat 2020 is being observed today to seek blessings of Lord Shiva. People observe fasts to offer prayers to gods and goddesses. Pradosh Vrat is marked on both Trayodashi Tithis - Shukla Paksha Trayodashi and Krishna Paksha Trayodashi. This fast is also known as Pradosham.

Pradosham that falls on Monday is called Soma Pradosham and if it is observed on Saturday, it is known as Shani Pradosham. In case it falls on Tuesday, it is called Bhauma Pradosham.

Shani Pradosh Vrat 2020: Why it is observed

According to the legend of Skanda Purana, a Brahmin widow and her son would go out for alms. One day while returning home, she saw a boy on the bank of the river. That boy was the son of king Vidarbha Dharmagupta, whom his enemies had killed and annexed his kingdom. The boy’s mother had also died. The woman took the boy along to raise him.

After some days, she visited the Dev temple along with the two children. There she met sage Shandilya, who told her about the boy she had adopted. He also advised the three two observe Pradosh Vrat.

The woman and both the children followed the sage’s advice. One day, both the boys went to a forest where they saw some Gandharva girls. The woman’s biological son returned home, but prince Dharmagupta started talking to a Gandharva girl named Anshumati.

With passing days, the prince and Anshumati fell in love. She introduced the prince to her father to seek his permission for the marriage. Cutting to chase, the girl’s father, known as Gandharvaraja, got his daughter married to the prince.

Later, the prince with the help of Gandharva army regained his father's lost kingdom. It is believed that the prince’s life improved as he observed Pradosh Vrat to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings.

Shani Pradosh Vrat Tithi and puja timings

The tithi of Shani Pradosh Vrat begins at 7.02 am on December 12 and will end at 3.52 am on December 13. Puja should be performed between 5.25 pm to 8.09 pm on December 12.

Shani Pradosh Vrat significance

It is believed that Lord Shiva’s devotees who observe Shani Pradosh Vrat also get blessings of Lord Shani. Besides, according to another belief, it is said that those who observe fast and offer prayers on this day never suffers poverty.