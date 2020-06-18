Pradosh Vrat 2020: Date, Time and Significance

Pradosh Vrat is observed on the 13th day of lunar fortnight. This month the day is falling on June 18. Mostly, believers of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati keep fast on this day.

According to Hindu belief, the fast for this day is observed on the Trayodashi tithi, which basically means the 13th day of both Krishna and Shukl Paksha.

Pradosh Vrat 2020: Puja Timing

Trayodashi Tithi Start : Jun 18, 9:39 AM

Trayodashi Tithi End : Jun 19, 11:01 AM

Pradosha Puja Time : Jun 18, 7:10 PM - Jun 18, 9:17 PM

Pradosh Vrat 2020: Significance

The believers of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati have faith that on this auspicious day if they keep fast they will get divine blessing and will be able to achieve salvation. Devotees also believe that keeping fast on this day will help them get wealth, contentment and good health.

There is no particular age or restriction for keeping this fast. As per Hindu faith, if a person is trying to find internal peace and solace or mental clarity, this fast can help them in achieving that. It is also said that keeping a fast with utmost faith on this day can also help a person get rid of their fears.

In southern part of India, the day is called Pradosham. There are various types of Pradosham, the one which falls on Monday is called Soma Pradosham, the one that falls on Tuesday is known as Bhauma Pradosham and the one that falls on Saturday, is called Shani Pradosham.