Pradosh Vrat February 2021: Know Muhurat, Significance, Other Details Here

Devout Hindu believers tend to observe vrats on specific days of the month to pay obeisance and worship the deity they revere the most. On Wednesday, devotees worship Lord Shiva and hold fast on the Trayodashi Tithi that is the thirteenth day of the lunar cycle, according to the Hindu calendar. This vrat is known as Pradosh vrat as the rituals are performed during the Pradosh Kaal, which is 90 minutes before and after the sunset.

This vrat is of great significance and people need to know in a Hindu month there are two Pradosh days, one falls in Shukla paksha while the other in Krishna paksha.

Know the details about the Pradosh Vrat:Date: On February 24, the Pradosh Vrat will be observed by the devotees of Lord Shiva.

Tithi: The Trayodashi Tithi of Magha Shukla Paksha will begin at 6:05 PM on February 24 and will end at 5:18 pm on February 25.

Puja Muhurat: The Pradosh Vrat Puja should be performed between 6:18 pm to 8:48 pm.

Significance:Devotees worship Lord Shiva on this day and fast throughout the day. In the evening, during the Pradosh period, devotees offer fruits and sweets to the God.

Devotees chant the Shivaya Mantra and listen or read the story of Pradosh vrat. It is believed that by praying to Lord Shiva, devotees can get relief from all the troubles, especially the ones related to finances.

It is said that this was the day when Lord Shiva and his mount, Nandi (the bull), saved the Devas from the Asurasthe and hence got rid from the demons who caused massive destruction. The Devas asked help from Lord Shiva on Trayodashi Tithi during Pradosh Kaal to save the universe.

However, different names are given to the Pradosh Vrat depending on the day of the week it falls like if it falls on Monday it is known as Soma Pradosham, on Tuesday it is called Bhauma Pradosham and on Saturday it is known as Shani Pradosham.