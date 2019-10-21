Pragya Singh Thakur Calls Gandhi 'Son of Nation', Remains Absent from BJP's 'Sankalp Yatra'

Bhopal: BJP’s Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur, who has remained at the centre of many a controversy, has kicked up a fresh row by calling Mahatma Gandhi the ‘Son of the Nation’ instead of ‘Father of Nation’ as the global peace icon is famously known.

In addition to this Thakur, who in the past had eulogised Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse, was conspicuously absent from the Sankalp Yatra organised by the BJP to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.

“Main Bhagwan Ram, Krishna aur Maharana Pratap ki tarah Mahatma Gandhi ko bhi rastraputra manti hun. Vo hamare aadarsh hain, hum unke kadmon par chalet hain. Jo margdarshan karke gaye hain hum unka gungan karte hain (Like lord Ram, Krishna and Maharana Pratap, I consider Mahatma Gandhi as the Nation’s son. He was our ideal and we follow in his footsteps. Whatever path he showed us, we follow and laud that,” said Thakur in her address to the media later that evening.

She, however, fended off queries of her absence from the Sankalp Yatra but said that remains she remains unflinching on her principles and won’t change her path at anyone’s behest. Since being nominated by the BJP for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in which she had trounced veteran Digvijaya Singh, the leader has been kicking up a political storm with her stinging remarks, often leaving her own party red-faced.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, she had caused major embarrassment to the BJP when she called Godse a patriot. The BJP had to issue an official clarification for her remarks and PM Narendra Modi had to also intervene and reprimand Thakur.

In a cautious move, the BJP left out Thakur in the list of star campaigners for the Jhabua assembly by-poll.

