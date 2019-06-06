Pragya Thakur Briefly Hospitalised in Bhopal Over 'Stomach-related Ailment'
The BJP Bhopal MP was hospitalised on Wednesday night and discharged early Thursday morning.
File photo of Pragya Singh Thakur (PTI)
Bhopal: Newly-elected Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur, who had been directed to appear before a special court in Mumbai in the Malegaon blast case this week, was hospitalised for a stomach ailment and discharged early Thursday morning.
She was hospitalised on Wednesday night and discharged early Thursday morning, her close aide Upma told PTI, adding that she would return to the hospital immediately after attending a programme here.
On Monday, special NIA Judge V S Padalkar had rejected
her application for exemption from appearance in the court
this week, in which she had stated that she has to complete
formalities relating to Parliament.
The court has said her presence is necessary at this stage in the case.
Thakur has one day left to comply with the directions of the court.
Upma said, "She (Pragya Singh) is not well. She was hospitalised last night for medication. She is suffering from some stomach-related ailment and was administered injectable medicines".
"She was discharged from the hospital this morning and
is taking part in a programme as pressed by workers, but
she will return to the hospital immediately afterwards as she
is not well," she said.
Thakur defeated Congress stalwart Digvijay Singh from
the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat in the general elections.
Thakur is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.
In May this year, the court, which is conducting a trial against seven accused in the case, directed all of them to appear before it at least once a week.
The accused persons are facing trial under various
sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and
the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
They have been charged under UAPA Sections 16
(committing terror act) and 18 (conspiring to commit
terror act).
