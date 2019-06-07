Pragya Thakur Finally Makes Court Appearance, Says She Has No Knowledge of Malegaon Blast
This was Thakur's first appearance in court since she was elected from the Bhopal seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.
File photo of Pragya Singh Thakur (PTI)
New Delhi: Pragya Thakur on Thursday told a special NIA court in Mumbai that she has no knowledge of the 2008 Malegaon blast, in which she is an accused, even having taken place.
"No, I don't have any knowledge," was her surprising response after the special court judge asked her if she knew about the blast.
Thakur was among the seven facing trials over the blast that had claimed the lives of six people and injured more than 100.
According to police, the motorbike that had been used in the blast had been registered in Thakur's name. This had also led to her arrest in 2008.
Thakur was finally granted bail by the Bombay High Court in 2017. The accused are facing trial under various sections of the UAPA, the Indian Penal Code and the Explosive Substances Act.
The court had on Monday rejected her application requesting that she be exempted from the proceeding citing formalities related to her election to Parliament.
After Monday, Thakur sparked controversy for failing to appear in court citing ill health. She had, however, managed to attend an event in Bhopal to mark the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap.
(With PTI inputs)
