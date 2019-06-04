Take the pledge to vote

Pragya Thakur Skips Malegaon Blast Case Hearing; To Appear by June 7 After Court Grants 1-day Exemption

The Bhopal MP, Pragya Singh Thakur now has to appear this week barring Wednesday when the court will be closed for Eid.

News18.com

Updated:June 4, 2019, 5:10 PM IST
New Delhi: BJP Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Tuesday skipped the court hearing in the Malegaon blast case of 2008 in which she is an accused.

The court also granted an exemption from appearance to accused Pragya Singh Thakur for one day after she moved an application in this regard, reported ANI.

The BJP lawmaker had earlier filed an application seeking exemption from appearing during the trial from June 3 to June 7, which was rejected by the court.

Last month, the court had ordered Pragya Thakur and the six other accused in the blast case to be present before it at least once a week for the duration of the proceedings.

The Bhopal MP now has to appear this week barring Wednesday when the court will be closed for Eid.

Six people were killed and nearly 100 injured on September 29, 2008, when a bomb strapped to a motorcycle exploded in Malegaon, a textile town in Maharashtra 270 kilometres from Mumbai.

Pragya Thakur was arrested the same year.

The accused persons are facing trial under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

They have been charged under UAPA Sections 16 (committing terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act). They are also facing charges under IPC sections 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153(a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups).

| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
