Praised by PM Modi for Practicing Covid Protocol Amid Second Wave, MP Village Finally Gets Vaccination Centre

After a prolonged wait, a village in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh finally got a vaccination centre on Wednesday.

This comes after News18.com highlighted the plight of the village named- Chanderi when a massive free centralised vaccination drive is operational across the country. Residents of Chanderi had done a commendable job in preventing the deadly second covid19 wave by practising safety measures on high priority.

Villagers practiced social distancing, used protective masks, even put masks around muzzles of cattle and they barred entry and exit from the village. The locals even postponed functions like marriages and others till things improved.

The villagers were praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, but they struggled for a vaccination centre.

The village panchayat wrote to the Block Medical Officer and Janpad Panchayat office on April 20, seeking a vaccination centre but all efforts were in vain.

On June 21 when the media highlighted the villagers’ ordeal, the administration swung into action and established a centre on Wednesday at village government middle school. A local farmer MS Mewada said, nearly 40 locals got themselves jabbed.

Till now, locals were forced to visit far off centres based at around 10 to 15 km away from the village which was making inoculation a tough ask for the natives especially elderlies. As the vaccination centre was set up, locals in large numbers from nearby villages including Old Chanderi, Bhagwanpura and Bhimpura turned out at the centre.

On June 21, Madhya Pradesh had set a new record by administering around 17 lakh vaccine doses setting a new record for single day vaccination drive. Indore had topped the chart nationally by recording 2.12 lakh doses in the day. The state had surpassed the target of 10 lakh doses by almost 70%.

Led by- CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, volunteers, religious and spiritual heads, noted personalities and others had taken to the field urging locals to get them vaccinated.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here