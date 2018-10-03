GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Prakash Ambedkar, Asaduddin Owaisi Address First Joint Rally in Aurangabad

Ambedkar, a prominet Dalit leader and grandson of Dr BR Ambedkar, called for increasing feelings of brotherhood among communities.

PTI

Updated:October 3, 2018, 9:52 AM IST
File photo of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI Photo)
Aurangabad AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh leader Prakash Ambedkar shared the stage here Tuesday for the first time after announcing a tie-up for the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Owaisi said at the joint rally that the two parties want "freedom" from the Narendra Modi government, as the followers of the prime minister's ideology have committed "atrocities" on Dalits and the minorities.

Without naming anyone, Owaisi said the head of a prominent political party in Maharashtra is talking about saving the Constitution, but in fact he is trying to save his nephew, who is facing allegations of corruption.

He was apparently referring to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who had in January this year led `Save the Constitution' march of opposition parties in Maharashtra.
