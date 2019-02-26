LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Prakash Javadekar Hails IAF's Air Strikes, Calls it Act of 'Maha Parakram'

The minister said PM Narendra Modi had already given a free hand to the forces to take necessary action against the backdrop of the Pulwama terror strike.

PTI

Updated:February 26, 2019, 11:39 AM IST
Prakash Javadekar Hails IAF's Air Strikes, Calls it Act of 'Maha Parakram'
File photo of HRD minister Prakash Javadekar.
New Delhi: Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday hailed the air strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force inside Pakistan, saying the entire nation stands firmly behind the armed forces. "It was a necessary step required for the security of the country ... it was an act of maha parakram (mightily act)," he said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already given a free hand to the forces to take necessary action against the backdrop of the Pulwama terror strike that left 40 CRPF personnel dead.
