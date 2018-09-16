English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Prakash Javadekar Inaugurates Over 3,400 Centres For Aspirants to Take Practice for Competitive Exams
We are launching Test Practice Centres (TPCs) across the country for those students who do not have computers and smart phones. Now, no student will suffer due to lack of resources," Prakash Javadekar said.
File photo of HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar.
New Delhi: Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday inaugurated a network of 3,404 Test Practice Centres (TPCs) spread across the country to help students get familiar with the pattern of competitive exams to be conducted by the newly established National Testing Agency (NTA).
The minister inaugurated the TPCs over Google Hangouts.
These test centres have been set up to help students appearing for entrance examinations for higher education get used to the changed mode and pattern of exams.
We are launching TPCs across the country for those students who do not have computers and smart phones. Now, no student will suffer due to lack of resources," Javadekar said.
The government has changed the pattern of JEE (Mains) and UGC NET examination from this year. Now it has become computer based instead of pen and paper mode. The new exam pattern is more transparent, leak proof, scientific, student friendly and fast, he said.
The NTA has also launched an application for students to take practice tests on their computers or on smart phones.
This is the real revolution in the field of competitive examinations," the minister said.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
