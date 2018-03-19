English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Prakash Javadekar Likely to Call Meeting of Experts to Promote Maithili Script
The official status allows UPSC aspirants to take up Maithili as one of the subjects in their exams and also makes it incumbent on the government to take measures for its promotion.
File photo of HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar.
New Delhi: HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar is likely to call a meeting of experts on Maithili language, which is spoken in a vast region of Bihar and parts of Jharkhand, for preservation and promotion of its script, ministry sources said.
The assurance came in a meeting Javadekar had with JD(U) general secretary Sanjay Jha, who urged him to take steps for the script's promotion. Jha said he urged the minister to also constitute a committee and make funds available for preserving and promoting Maithili script.
He said that the language was put in the Constitution's 8th Schedule, which gives it an official status, by the first NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and now the second NDA government headed by Narendra Modi would take steps to promote its script.
The official status allows UPSC aspirants to take up Maithili as one of the subjects in their exams and also makes it incumbent on the government to take measures for its promotion.
"The HRD minister has assured me that whatever is needed will be done in this regard," Jha said.
Maithili is spoken in vast swathes of Bihar and is the predominant language of the Mithila region in north Bihar.
Also Watch
The assurance came in a meeting Javadekar had with JD(U) general secretary Sanjay Jha, who urged him to take steps for the script's promotion. Jha said he urged the minister to also constitute a committee and make funds available for preserving and promoting Maithili script.
He said that the language was put in the Constitution's 8th Schedule, which gives it an official status, by the first NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and now the second NDA government headed by Narendra Modi would take steps to promote its script.
The official status allows UPSC aspirants to take up Maithili as one of the subjects in their exams and also makes it incumbent on the government to take measures for its promotion.
"The HRD minister has assured me that whatever is needed will be done in this regard," Jha said.
Maithili is spoken in vast swathes of Bihar and is the predominant language of the Mithila region in north Bihar.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
-
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Saturday 17 March , 2018 Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Now Get Fuel at Your Doorstep - Indian Oil Starts Home Delivery of Diesel in India
- Sunil Gavaskar Does the Snake Dance; B'desh Fans Are Far From Impressed
- 102 and 100-Year Old Runners Set World Record in 60m Dash
- Esha Deol Reveals First Look of Short Film; See Picture
- Censor Board Chief Prasoon Joshi Says Nobody's Voice Should Be Referred To As 'Fringe'