Prakash Javadekar, Randeep Surjewala, Digvijaya Singh among Several Leaders Test Positive for Coronavirus

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and urged those who came in contact with him in the last two-three days to get themselves tested. Javadekar, who holds the key portfolios of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Information and Broadcasting; and Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises; informed about having tested positive for coronavirus on Twitter.

“I have tested #COVID positive today. All those who have come in contact with me in the last 2-3 days may please get themselves tested,” the 70-year-old Union minister said.

Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Digvjaya Singh tested positive for Covid19 on Friday. “I have tested positive for COVID19 today morning. Anyone who has come in contact with me in the last 5 days, please self isolate and take necessary precautions,” Surjewala said on Twitter.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, who is in Delhi, also announced this morning that he has turned Covid positive and urged all those who came in contact with him to take necessary precautions.

“My Covid test report is positive. I am currently in quarantine at my Delhi residence. All those who have come in contact with me during this time, should isolate themselves and take all necessary precautions regarding their health,” Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

The two leaders are among the many Congress leaders who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the recent past.

Also, while Priyanka Gandhi have tested negative, she is under self-isolation after her husband Robert Vadra tested positive a few days ago.

Several top political leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, have also tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

