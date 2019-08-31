Take the pledge to vote

Prakash Javadekar Unveils New Logo, Certificate Design of CBFC

Introduction of a QR code in the new certificate design is in sync with the world of digital technology and will bring in greater transparency and provide information to filmmakers in a better way, the minister said.

PTI

Updated:August 31, 2019, 11:22 PM IST
Prakash Javadekar Unveils New Logo, Certificate Design of CBFC
The decision was taken at the union cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.
Mumbai: Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Saturday unveiled the new logo and certificate design of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) at a function here.

Introduction of a QR code in the new certificate design is in sync with the world of digital technology and will bring in greater transparency and provide information to filmmakers in a better way, the minister said.

Javadekar also said that the Union government is going to amend the Cinematograph Act in order to curb piracy.

"We earlier tried to protect the rights of artists by changing the Copyright Act, now we are changing the Cinematograph Act so that piracy can be curbed," he said.

He also invited suggestions from the stakeholders about the certification of online content. The launch event was attended by Secretary, I&B, Amit Khare, and CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi.

A host of celebrities including Vidya Balan, Kangana Ranuat, Satish Kaushik, Madhur Bhandarkar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Boney Kapoor, Ramesh Sippy, Subhash Ghai, Sudhir Mishra, Sanjay Khan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Prahlad Kakkar, Kiran Shantaram and Kunal Kohli were present.

Commenting on the new design, Joshi said, "I believe design should reflect the contemporary digital world and leverage the ease that technology has brought into our work processes. The design change is not cosmetic; it is extremely functional and underlines the CBFC's positive value-added approach."

The Board has been playing an active and positive role in taking forward the issues of the film industry and has brought in greater transparency and smoother processes, he said.

Joshi himself conceptualised the new look and the design was executed by designer Rohit Devgun with technical support from NSDL, an official release said.


