Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Pramila Tokas (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin
Live election result status of Pramila Tokas (प्रमिला टोकस) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in RK Puram seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Pramila Tokas has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Pramila Tokas is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from RK Puram constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Pramila Tokas's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 42 years old.
Her total declared assets are Rs. 80.9 crore which includes Rs. 16.2 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 64.7 crore as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs. 18.9 lakh of which Rs. 11.8 lakh is self income. Pramila Tokas's has total liabilities of Rs. 11.8 crore.
This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 2 criminal cases registered against Her.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from RK Puram are: Anil Kumar Sharma (BJP), Nageswar Das (BSP), Pramila Tokas (AAP), Priyanka Singh (INC), Mukesh (BSNP), Kumar Sheodhvj Ratna (IND), Mahipal Singh (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Pramila Tokas (AAP) in 2020 RK Puram elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
-
