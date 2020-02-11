Pramila Tokas (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Pramila tokas of AAP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Pramila Tokas is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from RK Puram constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Pramila Tokas's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 42 years old.

Her total declared assets are Rs. 80.9 crore which includes Rs. 16.2 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 64.7 crore as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs. 18.9 lakh of which Rs. 11.8 lakh is self income. Pramila Tokas's has total liabilities of Rs. 11.8 crore.

This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 2 criminal cases registered against Her.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from RK Puram are: Anil Kumar Sharma (BJP), Nageswar Das (BSP), Pramila Tokas (AAP), Priyanka Singh (INC), Mukesh (BSNP), Kumar Sheodhvj Ratna (IND), Mahipal Singh (IND).

