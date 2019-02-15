English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pramod Chandra Mody Appointed as New CBDT Chief
Mody, a 1982 batch Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax cadre), has been appointed in place of Sushil Chandra, who was appointed as an Election Commissioner.
Senior bureaucrat Pramod Chandra Mody was onThursday appointed as chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: Senior bureaucrat Pramod Chandra Mody was on Thursday appointed as chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), a top policy making body for income tax department, according to a Personnel Ministry order.
Mody, a 1982 batch Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax cadre), has been appointed in place of Sushil Chandra, who earlier Thursday appointed as an Election Commissioner ahead of the Lok Sabha polls due this summer.
Mody is at present member CBDT.
