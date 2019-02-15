LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pramod Chandra Mody Appointed as New CBDT Chief

Mody, a 1982 batch Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax cadre), has been appointed in place of Sushil Chandra, who was appointed as an Election Commissioner.

PTI

Updated:February 15, 2019, 12:00 AM IST
Pramod Chandra Mody Appointed as New CBDT Chief
Senior bureaucrat Pramod Chandra Mody was onThursday appointed as chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: Senior bureaucrat Pramod Chandra Mody was on Thursday appointed as chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), a top policy making body for income tax department, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Mody, a 1982 batch Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax cadre), has been appointed in place of Sushil Chandra, who earlier Thursday appointed as an Election Commissioner ahead of the Lok Sabha polls due this summer.
Mody is at present member CBDT.

