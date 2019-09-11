Take the pledge to vote

Pramod Kumar Sinha Appointed Principal Advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Pramod Kumar Mishra was the additional principal secretary to the prime minister and was holding the rank of a Cabinet minister.

PTI

Updated:September 11, 2019, 1:43 PM IST
Pramod Kumar Sinha Appointed Principal Advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi
File photo of Pramod Kumar Mishra (Image: Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: Former Cabinet Secretary Pramod Kumar Sinha has been appointed the principal advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official order said on Wednesday. Sinha was last month appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the PMO.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of P K Sinha, currently functioning as OSD in the Prime Minister's Office, as Principal Advisor to Prime Minister with effect from 11th September, 2019, according to the order.

