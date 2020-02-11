Pramod Kumar Yadav (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Pramod Kumar Yadav Trailing

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Pramod Kumar Yadav is a Indian National Congress candidate from Badarpur constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Private Job. Pramod Kumar Yadav's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 43 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 1 crore which includes Rs. 36.6 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 65 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 19.1 lakh of which Rs. 12.8 lakh is self income. Pramod Kumar Yadav's has total liabilities of Rs. 24.3 lakh.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Badarpur are: Jagdish Chand (CPM), Narayan Dutt Sharma (BSP), Pramod Kumar Yadav (INC), Ram Singh Netaji (AAP), Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (BJP), Brijnarayan Mishra (RRP), Yadubansh Singh (PBI), Sanjeev Kumar (JAP), Om Prakash Gupta (IND), Chhote Lal Gupta (IND).

