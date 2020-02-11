Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Pramod Tyagi (RJD) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Pramod Tyagi of RJD is Trailing

Live election result status of Pramod Tyagi (प्रमोद त्यागी) of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Burari seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Pramod Tyagi has won or lost, is leading or trailing.

News18 Election Results Hub

Updated:February 11, 2020, 11:41 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
AAP
Sanjeev Jha
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
02-Burari-seat-delhi-assembly-result-live
Live election result status of Pramod Tyagi (प्रमोद त्यागी) of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Burari seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Pramod Tyagi has won or lost, is leading or trailing.

Pramod Tyagi is a Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate from Burari constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Landlord & Agriculturists. Pramod Tyagi's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 56 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 7.7 crore which includes Rs. 1.2 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 6.5 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 20.4 lakh of which Rs. 11.5 lakh is self income. Pramod Tyagi's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.

This RJD candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Burari are: Ganga Ram (BSP), Sanjeev Jha (AAP), Anil Kumar Yadav (BSNP), Amarjeet Kumar (SUCIC), Arvind Mishra (HND), Awdesh Verma (JAP), Usha Gautam (RAMP), Krishna Mohan Jha (AASPS), Gulab Singhal (RJPS), Dinesh Kumar Mishra (RSP), Deepak Gupta (RLD), Dharam Veer (SS), Pankaj Kumar Agrawal (RPIA), Pramod Tyagi (RJD), Manoj Rai (AAPP), Monu (BRP), Ranjeet Singh (UKD), Ram Sushil Mishra (SBP), Shiv Narayan Singh (PPID), Shailendra Kumar (JDU), Aazad Nafe Singh Rajput (IND), Shailendra Singh Parihar (IND).

Burari Election Results

  • 2020 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
AAP
--
--
Sanjeev Jha
JDU
--
--
Shailendra Kumar
SS
--
--
Dharam Veer
BSP
--
--
Ganga Ram
BSNP
--
--
Anil Kumar Yadav
SUCIC
--
--
Amarjeet Kumar
HND
--
--
Arvind Mishra
JAP
--
--
Awdesh Verma
RAMP
--
--
Usha Gautam
AASPS
--
--
Krishna Mohan Jha
RJPS
--
--
Gulab Singhal
RSP
--
--
Dinesh Kumar Mishra
RLD
--
--
Deepak Gupta
IND
--
--
Aazad Nafe Singh Rajput
IND
--
--
Shailendra Singh Parihar
RPIA
--
--
Pankaj Kumar Agrawal
RJD
--
--
Pramod Tyagi
AAPP
--
--
Manoj Rai
BRP
--
--
Monu
UKD
--
--
Ranjeet Singh
SBP
--
--
Ram Sushil Mishra
PPID
--
--
Shiv Narayan Singh

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Pramod Tyagi (RJD) in 2020 Burari elections.

Click here for live election results of Pramod Tyagi candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

