Pranab Mukherjee, Former President of India, Dies at 84; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Lead Tribute | LIVE Updates

Pranab Mukherjee Dies at 84 LIVE Updates | Former president of India Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday, informed his son Abhijeet. "With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India ! (sic)," Mukherjee's son tweeted.
The former president's health deteriorated on Sunday night, following which he was in "septic shock". "There is a decline in the medical condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday," said Army Hospital, where the Congress stalwart was admitted, in Delhi Cantonment.
Aug 31, 2020 6:39 pm (IST)
'An Era Has Ended': Mamata Banerjee | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed condolence after news of former President Pranab Mukherjee's demise. "It is with deep sorrow I write this. Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee has left us. An era has ended. For decades he was a father figure. From my first win as MP, to being my senior Cabinet colleague, to his becoming President while I was CM.."
Earlier in the day, the hospital had said that Mukherjee's health deteriorated on Sunday night and had gone into 'septic shock'.
Aug 31, 2020 6:27 pm (IST)
Rajnath Singh Expressed Condolences on Pranab Mukherjee's Death | "Deeply anguished by the demise of former president of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. He was widely respected by the people across all sections of society. His demise is a personal loss. He had tremendous knowledge of India’s history, diplomacy, public policy and also defence," says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Aug 31, 2020 6:24 pm (IST)
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Expresses Condolences | Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu expressed his condolences on the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee:
"I learnt with profound grief the passing away of former President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He was a statesman and an illustrious son of India, who rose from humble beginnings to occupy the country’s highest constitutional position through hard work, discipline and dedication.
Shri Pranab Mukherjee brought dignity and decorum to every post held by him during his long and distinguished public service. Known for his administrative acumen and deep understanding of India’s parliamentary system, he held several important positions including Finance Minister, Defence Minister, External Affairs Minister and Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission. As President, he encouraged people to participate in innovative programmes at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
He was an encyclopaedia on parliamentary processes, contemporary political and other matters and was known for his scholarly knowledge. He was an excellent parliamentarian and known for his oratorical skills. His phenomenal memory and quick grasp of the issues are legendary. He took an abiding interest in deepening democracy and strengthening various institutions. He was one of the great consensus figures and used to reach out to everybody across the political spectrum.
In his death, India has lost one of the outstanding leaders. I convey my deepest condolences to bereaved family members and pray to God to give them strength and fortitude to the bear this huge loss. "
On Mukherjee’s last day in Rashtrapati Bhavan in 2017, the PM had written a letter in which he described the veteran politician as a “father figure” and thanked him for being “warm, affectionate and…
Aug 31, 2020 6:18 pm (IST)
Rahul Gandhi Saddened to Hear of Pranab Mukherjee's Death | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences after former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday. "With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends."
PM Modi Condoles Pranab Mukherjee's Death | Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee. "During his political career that spanned decades, Shri Pranab Mukherjee made long-lasting contributions in key economic and strategic ministries. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian, always well-prepared, extremely articulate as well as witty."
Amit Shah Condoles Pranab Mukherjee's Death | "Pranab Da's life will always be cherished for his impeccable service and indelible contribution to our motherland. His demise has left a huge void in Indian polity. My sincerest condolences are with his family and followers on this irreparable loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," said Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, expressing his condolences.
Pranab Mukherjee Had Been Fighting for Life at Hospital | The 84-year-old former president was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10. He was operated for removal of a clot in the brain and had been in a coma ever since. He had also tested positive for Covid-19. Read more here.
Aug 31, 2020 6:05 pm (IST)
'His Demise Passing Away of an Era': President Kovind | President Kovind on Monday expressed his condolences after former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away. "Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens."
Son Abhijit Mukherjee Announces Pranab Mukherjee's Death | Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit announced his father's demise on Monday. "With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You," he says.
Pranab Mukherjee Passes Away | Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee has passed away.
File photo of former president Pranab Mukherjee. (PTI)
Mukherjee was in "septic shock" due to his lung infection and was being managed by team of specialists. He was in deep coma and on ventilator support. The 84-year-old former president was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10. He was operated for removal of a clot in the brain and has been in a coma ever since. He also tested positive for Covid-19.
On August 10, Mukherjee on Monday underwent a successful brain surgery for removal of clot. "Former President Pranab Mukherjee underwent a successful brain surgery for removal of a clot at the Army's R&R hospital," said the sources. "He is critical and is on ventilator support."
"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today," the 84-year-old said in a tweet.
"I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee said.
Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012-2017.