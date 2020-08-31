Pranab Mukherjee, Former President and Congress Veteran, Passes Away at 84

Former president Pranab Mukherjee, one of India's most respected politicians, died on Monday at the army hospital in New Delhi. He was 84.

Mukherjee was admitted to hospital on August 10 and a health bulletin this morning said he was in a deep coma and on ventilator support.

"With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You Folded hands," his son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted.

The former president was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated the same day for removal of a clot in his brain. He later developed a lung infection.

Mukherjee was the 13th president of India from 2012 to 2017. In the past few weeks, there had been an outpouring of get-well-soon wishes from politicians across parties for the veteran, who was minister of finance, defence and external affairs in several governments until he took the country's highest post.

Moments after his death was announced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his tribute for the former President.

"India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society," he said.

President Ram Nath Kovind defined Mukherjee's death as the passing of an era. "Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens."

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi offered the deepest condolences to the family of the lifelong Congressman.

"With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends," he tweeted.