LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Pranab Mukherjee Gets Bharat Ratna Along With Late Nanaji Deshmukh And Bhupen Hazarika

The President on Friday conferred Bharat Ratna, Country's highest civilian honour, on former president and Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee. The award was also conferred on Shri Nanaji Deshmukh and late singer Bhupen Hazarika (posthumously).

News18.com

Updated:January 25, 2019, 9:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Pranab Mukherjee Gets Bharat Ratna Along With Late Nanaji Deshmukh And Bhupen Hazarika
File photo of Pranab Mukherjee.
The President on Friday conferred Bharat Ratna, country's highest civilian honour, on former president and Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee. The award was also conferred on RSS ideologue Nanaji Deshmukh and singer Bhupen Hazarika (both posthumously).

Pranab, who was the 13th President of India and served from 2012 until 2017, has been a veteran Congressman and has also served under Indira Gandhi. He was also finance minister under the prime ministership of Manmohan Singh.

Congratulating Mukherjee on being awarded the Bharat Ratna, the PM Tweeted, "Pranab Da is an outstanding statesman of our times. He has served the nation selflessly and tirelessly for decades, leaving a strong imprint on the nation's growth trajectory. His wisdom and intellect have few parallels. Delighted that he has been conferred the Bharat Ratna."





Just a little later, Mukherjee, while accepting the honour, tweeted, "It is with a deep sense of humility and gratitude to the people of India that I accept this great honour #BharatRatna bestowed upon me. I have always said and I repeat, that I have got more from the people of our great country than I have given to them."




Congress president RahulGandhi too joined in congratulation Mukherjee.

"Congratulations to Pranab Da on being awarded the Bharat Ratna! The Congress Party takes great pride in the fact that the immense contribution to public service & nation building of one of our own, has been recognised & honoured," Rahul tweeted.

Nanaji Deshmukh, who died at the age of 94 in 2012, was a member of the Lok Sabha from 1977 to 1979 representing the Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh. He also served as a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha from 1999 to 2005.

Bhupen Hazarika, legendary singer-composer from Assam who died in 2011, was also conferred with the award.

The Prime Minister offered his rich tributes to the other awardees as well.









Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram