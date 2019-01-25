Pranab Mukherjee Gets Bharat Ratna Along With Late Nanaji Deshmukh And Bhupen Hazarika

Pranab Da is an outstanding statesman of our times.



He has served the nation selflessly and tirelessly for decades, leaving a strong imprint on the nation's growth trajectory.



His wisdom and intellect have few parallels. Delighted that he has been conferred the Bharat Ratna. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2019

It is with a deep sense of humility and gratitude to the people of India that I accept this great honour #BharatRatna bestowed upon me. I have always said and I repeat, that I have got more from the people of our great country than I have given to them.#CitizenMukherjee — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) January 25, 2019

The songs and music of Shri Bhupen Hazarika are admired by people across generations. From them radiates the message of justice, harmony and brotherhood.



He popularised India's musical traditions globally.



Happy that the Bharat Ratna has been conferred on Bhupen Da. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2019

Nanaji Deshmukh's stellar contribution towards rural development showed the way for a new paradigm of empowering those living in our villages.



He personifies humility, compassion and service to the downtrodden. He is a Bharat Ratna in the truest sense! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2019

The President on Friday conferred Bharat Ratna, country's highest civilian honour, on former president and Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee. The award was also conferred on RSS ideologue Nanaji Deshmukh and singer Bhupen Hazarika (both posthumously).Pranab, who was the 13th President of India and served from 2012 until 2017, has been a veteran Congressman and has also served under Indira Gandhi. He was also finance minister under the prime ministership of Manmohan Singh.Congratulating Mukherjee on being awarded the Bharat Ratna, the PM Tweeted, "Pranab Da is an outstanding statesman of our times. He has served the nation selflessly and tirelessly for decades, leaving a strong imprint on the nation's growth trajectory. His wisdom and intellect have few parallels. Delighted that he has been conferred the Bharat Ratna."Just a little later, Mukherjee, while accepting the honour, tweeted, "It is with a deep sense of humility and gratitude to the people of India that I accept this great honour #BharatRatna bestowed upon me. I have always said and I repeat, that I have got more from the people of our great country than I have given to them."Congress president RahulGandhi too joined in congratulation Mukherjee."Congratulations to Pranab Da on being awarded the Bharat Ratna! The Congress Party takes great pride in the fact that the immense contribution to public service & nation building of one of our own, has been recognised & honoured," Rahul tweeted.Nanaji Deshmukh, who died at the age of 94 in 2012, was a member of the Lok Sabha from 1977 to 1979 representing the Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh. He also served as a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha from 1999 to 2005.Bhupen Hazarika, legendary singer-composer from Assam who died in 2011, was also conferred with the award.The Prime Minister offered his rich tributes to the other awardees as well.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.