Pranab Mukherjee, Covid-19 Positive, on Ventilator Support after Surgery to Remove Clot in Brain

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday underwent a successful brain surgery for removal of clot, said sources. He is currently on ventilator support at the Army's Research and Referral R&R Hospital in Delhi, reported news agency PTI.

Prior to surgery, Mukherjee had tested positive for coronavirus.

"Former President Pranab Mukherjee underwent a successful brain surgery for removal of a clot at the Army's R&R hospital," said the sources. "He is critical and is on ventilator support."

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today," the 84-year-old said in a tweet.

"I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee, who was the president from 2012 to 2017, said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the R&R Hospital and enquired about Mukherjee's health. Singh was at the hospital for around 20 minutes.

Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, Rahul Gandhi as well as several of his party colleagues, wished Mukherjee, who was a Congress leader for years, a speedy recovery.

Wishing former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee a speedy recovery. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 10, 2020

"We wish former President Pranab Mukherjee a speedy recovery from Covid," the Congress said on its official Twitter handle.

Abhijeet Mukherjee, Congress leader and the former president's son, tweeted, "I wish my father a speedy recovery! I appeal to all my countrymen to pray for his speedy recovery & good health."

Several leaders from across the political spectrum also wished Mukherjee an early recovery.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "I have come to know former President of India Sh. Pranab Mukherjee has tested positive for Covid-19...concerned about his health. Wish him a speedy recovery."

"Wishing Sri Pranab Mukherjee a speedy recovery. I am sure he will be out of this sooner than later," said Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

Union minister Piyush Goyal also wished good health for Mukherjee and said he is confident that the former president will quickly recover from the virus.

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said, "Astonishing and matter of concern that former President Pranab Mukherjee tested positive for COVID per press reports. Very active, regular walker, wish him quick recovery and restful convalescence.