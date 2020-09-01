Pranab Mukherjee's Ashes Immersed in Ganga at Har Ki Pauri

The ashes of former President Pranab Mukherjee were immersed in the Ganga at Har ki Pauri in Haridwar late on Tuesday evening by his son Abhijit Mukherjee. Before the immersion of the ashes, a ritual was performed in front of a framed picture of the former President in the presence of Ganga Sabha chief Pradeep Jha, general secretary Tanmay Vashishtha and sabhapati Krishna Kumar Sharma.

Congress leaders Satpal Brahmachari, Sanjay Agrawal and Sanjay Paliwal were also present. Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi at the age of 84. He was cremated on Tuesday with full state honours.

Pranab Mukherjee is survived by two sons and a daughter. His son Abhijit Mukherjee was the first to break the news of the death of the veteran politician.