Pranab Mukherjee’s Condition Unchanged, Former President Deeply Comatose on Ventilator: Hospital

“The condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is deeply comatose and is being treated for respiratory infection. His vital parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilatory support,” the statement said.

The former president has been hospitalised for the past 11 days and is on ventilator support following a brain surgery. His condition had deteriorated after he developed a lung infection.

Mukherjee was also found to be Covid-19 positive when he was admitted on August 10 for the life-saving emergency surgery for a brain clot.