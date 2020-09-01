Pranab Mukherjee's Death Huge Loss for Sino-India Friendship: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson

China on Tuesday paid rich tributes to former president Pranab Mukherjee, saying he was a veteran statesman and his death is a huge loss for India-China friendship. The 84-year-old veteran politician died after he suffered a septic shock on Sunday. He died of a cardiac arrest on Monday evening in a hospital in New Delhi following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments.

"Former President Mukherjee was a veteran statesman of India. In his 50 years in politics, he made positive contributions to China-India relations," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing here, replying to a question.

Referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India in 2014 and his meeting with Mukherjee, she said after the meeting the two countries issued a joint statement on building closer development partnership.

"It is a heavy loss for China, India friendship and to India. We express deep condolences over his passing and extend sincere sympathies to the Indian government and his family," Hua said.