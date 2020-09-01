Pranab Mukherjee's Funeral in Delhi Today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Pays Last Respects | LIVE Updates

Former president Pranab Mukherjee, one of India's most respected leaders across the political spectrum, died on Monday evening following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments. He was 84. The former president's mortal remains will be laid in state at his residence - 10, Rajaji Marg - from 9am to noon today and will be cremated at Lodhi Road crematorium at 2 pm. Mukherjee, who was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital on August 10 and was operated for a removal of a clot in the brain the same day. The long-time Congress leader and seven-time parliamentarian had slipped into a coma and his medical condition was aggravated by Covid-19. He finally succumbed to septic shock caused by a lung infection, breathing his last at 4.30pm on Monday.
The government announced seven-day state mourning from August 31 to September 6. The national flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly, and there will be no official entertainment, the home ministry said in a statement. Mukherjee's son Abhijit was the first to break the news of the death of the veteran politician, the Congress' troubleshooter through the decades who became India's youngest Finance minister when he was just 47 and also held the portfolios of External Affairs and Defence in the years that followed.
Sep 1, 2020 9:49 am (IST)
Joe Biden Condoles Pranab Mukherjee’s Death | Pranab Mukherjee believed deeply in the importance of India and the US tackling global challenges together, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said, condoling the death of the former president. "President Shri Pranab Mukherjee was a devout public servant who believed deeply in the importance of our two nations tackling global challenges together. Jill and I are saddened to hear of his passing - our prayers go out to his loved ones and the Indian people," Biden said on Monday.
'Will Miss His Tantrums’: When Pranab Mukherjee Recalled Sonia Gandhi’s Farewell Speech for Him | “I will miss his tantrums”. With these words Sonia Gandhi had bid Pranab Mukherjee an emotional farewell at a Congress Working Committee meeting in June 2012 when the career Congressman was formally approved as the UPA’s presidential nominee. Years later, Mukherjee recalled Gandhi’s words in his book The Coalition Years, 1996-2012. "After briefing the meeting on the presidential election, Sonia Gandhi bid me an emotional farewell...Thereafter, with a mischievous smile she looked at me and said 'Along with that, of course, I will miss some of his tantrums'.” Mukherjee wrote in the book. Read full story here.
Having been consistently denied the Prime Minister’s kursi, which Pranab Mukherjee rightly felt he deserved, the diminutive leader believed his next best option was to move to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Sep 1, 2020 9:32 am (IST)
Never the Numero Uno in Govt, Indispensable Pranab Mukherjee Always Held Pole Position in Politics | Pranab could never become the number one in the government, but in national politics, he always held a dominant position. He was the antithesis to antagonism, hate and vindictiveness, the usual practices of Indian politics. He would never consider his political opponents as enemies. He believed in the accommodation of more people through debate and discussions. With Pranab Mukherjee's death, an entire generation of the Congress is coming to an end. Read full story here.
Sep 1, 2020 9:24 am (IST)
In his illustrious career, Mukherjee has held many roles and portfolios -- from the ministry of defence to that of external affairs, as well as, Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission and union minister of Commerce -- to name a few. However, the one job profile for which he is often remembered is his role as the finance minister in 1982-84. In fact, in 1984, Mukherjee was dubbed as one of the best finance ministers of the world by a survey conducted by Euro Money journal.
Sep 1, 2020 9:18 am (IST)
Pranab Mukherjee's Mortal Remains Leave Army Hospital | Pranab Mukherjee's mortal remains leave from Army Hospital for his official residence. The mortal remains of the former president will be kept at his official residence 10, Rajaji Marg, New Delhi around 9 am for dignitaries to pay tribute. An official statement said that due to social distancing norms and other Covid-19 related protocols, the mortal remains will "proceed in hearse van instead of normal gun carriage".
Sep 1, 2020 9:09 am (IST)
Scholar Par Excellence, Towering Statesman Who always Blessed Me: PM's Modi’s Tribute to Mukherjee | Expressing grief over former president Pranab Mukherjee's demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described him as a scholar par excellence and a towering statesman who was admired across the political spectrum. In a series of tweets, the prime minister said Mukherjee in his decades-long political journey made long-lasting contributions in key economic and strategic ministries and that he was an outstanding parliamentarian, always well-prepared, extremely articulate as well as witty.
Feel Blessed to be Born as Your Daughter': Sharmistha Quotes Tagore in Tribute to Pranab Mukherjee |In a tribute to her father, Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away on Monday evening, Sharmistha Mukherjee posted an emotional tweet, quoting his favourite poet Rabindranath Tagore. She also said, "Baba...I feel blessed to have been born as your daughter". Taking to Twitter, Sharmistha Mukherjee said, "Shobare aami pronam kore jayi (I bow to all). Baba, taking the liberty to quote from your favourite poet to say your final goodbye to all. You have led a full, meaningful life in service of the nation, in service of our people. I feel blessed to have been born as your daughter."
Sep 1, 2020 9:02 am (IST)
Politicians, Celebrities on Twitter Condole Ex-President's Death |Pranab Mukherjee’s death has been widely condoled by leaders across the political spectrum of the country. Celebrities too expressed sadness over his death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venakaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah among others expressed sadness over his demise.
Sep 1, 2020 8:59 am (IST)
Forever a Congress Loyalist | In 2004, Pranab Mukherjee contested the Lok Sabha polls for the first time and won from Jangipura constituency in West Bengal. He was re-elected from the same seat in 2009.He was the blue-eyed boy of Indira Gandhi and in 1973-74 she made him the deputy minister for industrial development. After Indira Gandhi was assassinated on October 31, 1984, Mukherjee’s political career suffered a setback as Raiv Gandhi did not induct him in his cabinet. Mukherjee resigned from the Congress and founded his own Rashtriya Samajwadi Party. In 1991, when PV Narsimaha Rao took over as Prime Minister, after Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, he invited Mukherjee to become the deputy chairman of the Planning Commission.
Sep 1, 2020 8:54 am (IST)
Pranab Mukherjee: The Man Who Wore Many Hats | Mukherjee -- who made it a point to remain in touch with his roots and was often seen leading Durga Puja prayers in his village, even in his president years -- was the man who took on all political jobs with ease. When he became president in 2012, Mukherjee headed 24 of 39 GOMs (groups of ministers). Between 2004-2012, he chaired 95 GOMs.
Sep 1, 2020 8:50 am (IST)
Mortal Remains of Former Prez Will be Kept at His Official Residence | The mortal remains of the former president will be kept at his official residence 10, Rajaji Marg, New Delhi around 9 am for dignitaries to pay tribute. An official statement said that due to social distancing norms and other Covid-19 related protocols, the mortal remains will "proceed in hearse van instead of normal gun carriage".
Sep 1, 2020 8:45 am (IST)
From Birbhum's 'Poltu' to President in Rashtrapati Bhavan | Son of Kamada K Mukherjee, a freedom fighter who spent more than 10 years in British jails, for Poltu, everything was political from an early age. The evening discussions at Poltu's house always revolved around politics, and he would swallow every word of Jawaharlal Nehru, and Mahatma Gandhi, even though he didn't understand them. Many decades later, he also held one of the highest political ranks in India and became the 13th President of the country. We have known Poltu as Shri Pranab Mukherjee -- a seasoned politician, Mr dependable of Congress, a man of sharp wit and great scholarly acumen -- whose death we collective mourn as a nation today. Read full story here.
Sep 1, 2020 8:41 am (IST)
PM Modi, Prez Kovind Among Leaders Who Will Pay Last Tributes to Mukherjee | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, are among those who will pay their last respects to the former president at his funeral to be held today. Mukherjee passed away on Monday evening at Delhi's Army's Research and Referral Hospital where he was admitted since August 10. He was 84.
Sep 1, 2020 8:34 am (IST)
Govt Announces 7-day State Mourning on Pranab Mukherjee's Death | The government on Monday announced a seven-day state mourning following the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee . In a statement, the home ministry said that as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, state mourning will be observed for seven days throughout India from August 31 to September 6, both days inclusive.
Sep 1, 2020 8:30 am (IST)
Pranab Mukherjee’s Funeral to be Held in Delhi Today | Former president Pranab Mukherjee, statesman, scholar and one of India's most respected leaders across the political spectrum, died on Monday evening following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments. He was 84. Mukherjee, who was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital on August 10 and was operated for a removal of a clot in the brain the same day, is survived by two sons and a daughter.
Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away in Delhi on Monday evening.
"With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You," his grieving son said on Twitter. As condolences poured in for India's 13th president, who served as the country's first citizen from 2012 to 2017, President Ram Nath Kovind described Mukherjee's demise as the passing of an era. “A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens,” Kovind said on Twitter. Expressing his condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described him as a scholar par excellence and a towering statesman who was admired across the political spectrum.
"India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation," Modi tweeted. Known as a consensus builder, the West Bengal born Mukherjee spent much of his five decades in public life as a Congress worker but also inspired trust among leaders across political divides. Modi and Mukherjee came from opposing ideologies but developed a close working relationship.
In a series of tweets, the prime minister said Mukherjee in his decades-long political journey made long-lasting contributions in key economic and strategic ministries. He was an outstanding parliamentarian, always well-prepared, extremely articulate as well as witty, Modi said. Modi also posted his pictures with Mukherjee, including one in which he is seen touching the then president's feet. In her condolence letter to Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said his life over the past five decades mirrored 50 years of India's history.
"He brought distinction to every post he held. He established a genuine rapport with colleagues across the political spectrum, and he served our country with the utmost dedication," Gandhi said. “Pranab Da had been such an integral and prominent part of national life, the Congress party and the central government for over five decades, it is hard to imagine how we can do without his wisdom, experience, sage advice and deep understanding of so many subjects," she said.
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Mukherjee's colleague in the Congress said he had learnt a lot from him and depended on him a great deal for his wisdom, vast knowledge and experience of public affairs. "In his death, our country has lost one of its greatest leaders of Independent India. He and I worked very closely in the Government of India and I depended on him a great deal for his wisdom, vast knowledge and experience of public affairs," he said. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he joined the country in paying homage to the former president. CPI general secretary D Raja offered his condolences to the family and said Mukherjee will be remembered for serving the people of the country in every post that he held. "He (Mukherjee) was known for his political knowledge and kept good relations with leaders across parties. He had a phenomenal memory and his death is a huge loss for the country,” he said.
Mukherjee - who made it a point to remain in touch with his roots and was often seen leading Durga Puja prayers in his village, even in his president years - was the man who took on all political jobs with ease. When he became president in 2012, Mukherjee headed 24 of 39 GOMs (groups of ministers). Between 2004 and 2012, he chaired 95 GOMs. While most of Mukherjee's political life was fairly non-controversial, his visit to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur in June 1988, a year after he demitted office, generated huge controversy. His Bharat Ratna in 2019 also became the centre of debate. As president, he will be remembered for the tough stance he took on mercy petitions, rejecting 30 of the 34 mercy pleas presented to him.