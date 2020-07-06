Prasad to Be 'Home Delivered' From Kashi Vishwanath Temple During Sawan Month Amid Pandemic

Every year during the holy month of Sawan, lakhs of Lord Shiva devotees take out Kawad yatra and throng temples, but this time the coronavirus pandemic has forced authorities to ban such religious activities.

While devotees may not be able to visit the famed Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, they can now get home delivery of 'prasad' during the Sawan period of Hindu calendar beginning on Monday, thanks to the department of posts.

"The department of posts and Kashi Vishwanath temple trust have entered an agreement for delivery of prasad during Sawan. The 'prasaad' will be delivered by speed post," director in Department of Posts, Lucknow circle, Krishna Kumar Yadav, said.

The facility will be available in districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh. To get the prasad , one has to send electronic money order ( EMO) of Rs 251 from any post office to senior superintendent of Posts Offices, Varanasi east division, and on the third day the 'prasad' from Kashi Vishwanath temple will be delivered by speed post, he said.

The parcel will include a photograph of Kashi Vishwanath temple's Jyotirlinga, Maha Mritunjaya Maha Yantrama , Shiva Chalisa, Rudraksh rosary, dry fruits, ash and a packet of sweets, according to Yadav.