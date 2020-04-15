Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Prasar Bharati Makes it Mandatory for Staffers to Install Covid-19 Tracking 'Aarogya Setu' App

The Prasar Bharati, in an office memorandum to all its departments, said the government has launched 'Aarogya Setu Mobile App' which is available for both Android and iOS mobiles.

PTI

Updated:April 15, 2020, 4:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Prasar Bharati Makes it Mandatory for Staffers to Install Covid-19 Tracking 'Aarogya Setu' App
Image for representation

Public service broadcaster Prasar Bharati has made it mandatory for its staff reporting to duty in office or in the field to download and activate the government's coronavirus tracking mobile application 'Arogya Setu'.

The mobile application, launched by the Union Health ministry on April 2, helps users identify whether they are at a risk of COVID-19 infection.

It has been developed by the National Informatics Centre, a part of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The Prasar Bharati, in an office memorandum to all its departments, said the government has launched 'Aarogya Setu Mobile App' which is available for both Android and iOS mobiles.

This Application also provides people with important information, including ways to avoid corona infection, its symptoms, etc., it said.

"The staff reporting to duty, be it in the office premises or in the field (for reporting or other activities), mandatorily install the aforesaid application," the memorandum dated April 14 said.

"Security to be instructed to ensure that all those entering and leaving the premises of Prasar Bharati establishment should confirm that they have activated the app," it said

The memorandum also asks all staffers to create general awareness regarding the application and encourage greater adoption and activation of the same.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    9,756

    +484*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,439

    +624*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,305

    +116*  

  • Total DEATHS

    377

    +24*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,394,591

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,014,009

    +16,149

  • Cured/Discharged

    491,480

     

  • Total DEATHS

    127,594

    +994
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres