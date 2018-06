Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2018: 10 Monitoring-cum-Content Assistants Posts, Apply Before 31st July 2018

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 10 vacancies for the post of Monitoring-cum -Content Assistants on contract basis for 1 year of engagement for monitoring, logging, evaluation of Radio programmes and other works relating to content creation has begun on the official website of Prasar Bharati, Air, New Delhi - prasarbharati.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 31st July 2018 by following the instructions given below:Visit the official website - http://prasarbharati.gov.inClick on ‘Engagement of Monitoring – cum - Content Assistants on monthly contract in ESD’ under ‘What’s New’ on the home pageApplicants need to apply on a plain paper and need to send other required documents along with resume at the below mentioned address:The Assistant Director (Programmes), Room No.403, New Broadcasting House, External Services Division, All India Radio, Parliament Street, New Delhi – 110001.The applicant must possess Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from any recognised University or Degree in any discipline with PG degree/ diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication and must have Proficiency in English and Hindi.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:Age Limit:The age of the applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 35 years.Pay Scale:The selected candidates will be eligible to receive monthly pay of Rs.25,000 per month.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview.