English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2018: 10 Monitoring-cum-Content Assistants Posts, Apply Before 31st July 2018
Application process to fill 10 vacancies for the post of Monitoring-cum -Content Assistants on contract basis for 1 year of engagement for monitoring, logging, evaluation of Radio programmes
The All India Radio headquarters in the capital. (File picture)
Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 10 vacancies for the post of Monitoring-cum -Content Assistants on contract basis for 1 year of engagement for monitoring, logging, evaluation of Radio programmes and other works relating to content creation has begun on the official website of Prasar Bharati, Air, New Delhi - prasarbharati.gov.in.
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 31st July 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2018 for Monitoring-cum-Content Assistants Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://prasarbharati.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Engagement of Monitoring – cum - Content Assistants on monthly contract in ESD’ under ‘What’s New’ on the home page
Step 3 – Applicants need to apply on a plain paper and need to send other required documents along with resume at the below mentioned address:
The Assistant Director (Programmes), Room No.403, New Broadcasting House, External Services Division, All India Radio, Parliament Street, New Delhi – 110001.
Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 10
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from any recognised University or Degree in any discipline with PG degree/ diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication and must have Proficiency in English and Hindi.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://prasarbharati.gov.in/Opportunities/Employment/Documents/Vacancy%20advt%20-%20engagement%20of%20Monitoing-cum-Content%20Assistants.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 35 years.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive monthly pay of Rs.25,000 per month.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview.
Also Watch
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 31st July 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2018 for Monitoring-cum-Content Assistants Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://prasarbharati.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Engagement of Monitoring – cum - Content Assistants on monthly contract in ESD’ under ‘What’s New’ on the home page
Step 3 – Applicants need to apply on a plain paper and need to send other required documents along with resume at the below mentioned address:
The Assistant Director (Programmes), Room No.403, New Broadcasting House, External Services Division, All India Radio, Parliament Street, New Delhi – 110001.
Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 10
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from any recognised University or Degree in any discipline with PG degree/ diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication and must have Proficiency in English and Hindi.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://prasarbharati.gov.in/Opportunities/Employment/Documents/Vacancy%20advt%20-%20engagement%20of%20Monitoing-cum-Content%20Assistants.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 35 years.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive monthly pay of Rs.25,000 per month.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Death By WhatsApp: One Message and 24 Murders
- Sanju: Get a Sneak Peek of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt Shaking a Leg Together
- POLL | Should India Stick to Same Playing XI for Second Ireland T20I or Give Rested Players a Chance?
- Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis Remembered in Google Doodle on 125th Birth Anniversary
- How Bollywood Has Normalised Homophobia and Hate Against the LGBTQ Community