Prashant Bhushan Differs With Own Lawyer on Unconditional Apology in Contempt Case Hearing
Bhushan told Justice Arun Mishra he filed the recusal application against him in a bona fide manner and was not inclined to tender an unconditional apology.
File photo of Prashant Bhushan. (Image: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Contempt proceedings in the Supreme Court against activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan Thursday saw him take a view different from the senior advocate he engaged on the recusal of a judge from the bench.
Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for Bhushan, expressed the inclination on behalf of his client to withdraw an application seeking recusal of Justice Arun Mishra from hearing the contempt plea filed by Attorney General KK Venugopal against the activist lawyer.
When the bench said the application be withdrawn with an unconditional apology, Dave said he will tender the same on behalf of Bhushan.
However, when the bench, also comprising Justice Navin Sinha, sought Bhushan's own view, he said he was not inclined to tender an unconditional apology as the application filed by him was bona fide.
Such a situation arose at the fag end of the hearing when the judges were dictating the order.
Justice Mishra asked Dave, "What about your recusal application?"
Dave said he will withdraw it but Justice Mishra observed that it should be done "with an unconditional apology".
"I will tender an unconditional apology on behalf of Mr Bhushan," Dave said.
However, the bench said it was of the view that Bhushan, who was sitting in the court, should come forward and himself tender an unconditional apology.
Bhushan stood up and said he has filed the recusal application in a bona fide manner and was not inclined to tender unconditional apology.
Taking note of his statement, the bench said in its order, "We make it clear that there is no reason for recusal and we will deal with it".
